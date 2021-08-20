Aboriginal music highlighted in up-coming Langley festival

A Kwantlen First Nations group called Stomi:x Shweli (Warrior Spirit) will be highlighted in a free virtual concert being offered in conjunction with the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival early next month. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The four-day jazz festival planned for the Labour Day weekend in Fort Langley is diversifying with a free Indigenous-jazz fusion concert now added to the agenda.

A Kwantlen First Nations group, Stomi:x Shweli (Warrior Spirit), along with a jazz trio known as Triology, will be performing online on Saturday, Sept. 4, starting at 6 p.m.

The 60-minute pre-recorded and streamed performance will feature Kwantlen First Nations drummers and singers together with three sought-after Canadian jazz musicians – Jodi Proznick, Miles Back, and Bill Coon – performing sacred Indigenous songs, as well as original jazz songs composed by each member of the jazz trio.

RELATED: Fort Langley Jazz Festival will host Christmas big band concert and dance

The performance, recorded in the Kwantlen longhouse, is hosted by CBC journalist Margaret Gallagher and includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews on the making of the video conducted by former CBC radio host and Fort Langley historian Mark Forsythe.

This one-of-a-kind performance was commissioned by the festival and is presented by Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and supported by First Peoples’ Cultural Council and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, explained Dave Quinn, co-founder of the jazz and arts festival.

READ MORE: Headliners announced for September’s Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival

Kwantlen Chief Marilyn Gabriel called it history in the making.

“It means a great deal to our nation to be part of such a collaborative work of fusion art, work of reconciliation, work of acceptance… It is a teaching moment on each side. It is a learning moment,” she shared.

“We support this project that will showcase our rich culture and provide an opportunity to share our music, our teachings, and our stories with the Langley community, as well as people all over the world in a new and innovative way.”

Pre-registration is still required online for the free virtual show.

A full line up of performances, both in-person and online, are available from the Fort Langley Jazz & arts Festival website.

.