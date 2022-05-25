About 3,200 attend the annual Fort Langley beer festival

Beers, music, snacks, games and more awaited visitors to the fifth annual Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Beers, music, snacks, games and more awaited visitors to the fifth annual Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Beers, music, snacks, games and more awaited visitors to the fifth annual Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Beers, music, snacks, games and more awaited visitors to the fifth annual Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Beers, music, snacks, games and more awaited visitors to the fifth annual Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Beers, music, snacks, games and more awaited visitors to the fifth annual Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Well before the doors opened, people were lining up at the entry gates to the fifth annual Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival in Fort Langley to get their wristbands and enjoy the day.

The Red Door Events group hosted about 3,200 people at the Saturday, May 21 event.

Twelve different artists performed originals and cover songs in front of a cheering audience. More than 29 craft breweries, wineries and cideries were featured, with more than 60 different beers to taste.

Event producer Hannah Brown said the show was definitely a hit.

Last year in October, the event organizers welcomed about 1,800 people to the event. With COVID-related restrictions easing this year, Brown said the organizers had room for more guests.

To those who couldn’t attend, Brown said a lot was missed.

“You missed sun, fun, beer, music, and a good time,” she commented. After an entire month of rain, Brown was happy to see the sunshine and a 20-degree Celsius weather.

“I could not have asked for a better weather.”

Money was raised for Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s brewing program. While the amount for the scholarship is yet to be decided, Brown shared the fund will provide support to two brewery students at the local university.

Brown said the performers were “super diverse… people of colour, males, females, singles, duos, bands.

The annual show is organized every year during the long weekend of May.

Up next for the organizers is another similar event in Port Moody, and possibly a Cloverdale Brewhalla as well.

For more information, visit brewhalla.ca.

.