Aldergrove hosts introductory Celtic jam session

Over a dozen musicians tried a variety of tunes on bagpipes, guitars, drums, mandolin and violins

Aldergrove’s Coghlan Hall hosted its first introductory night of traditional Celtic music-making, with pipers and stringed instruments players trying out songs together, April 10.

Piper Bruce Topp brought his electronic pipes and regaled fellow musicians with its wonderful tone.

The event was organized by Nancy Gleeson of the South Fraser Pipes and Drums, who was pleased with the turnout of over a dozen amateur musicians, who tried a variety of traditional Celtic and Maritimes tunes on bagpipes, guitars, drums, mandolin and violins.

Small pipes, whistles, flutes, fiddles, guitars and the like are welcome additions to the sessions. Musician came from nearby and as far as Harrison Mills to join the fun.

The club will meet monthly, with the next sessions set for Tuesday, May 8 and Tuesday, June 12, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Coghlan Hall, located at 6795 256th Street.

For more information contact nancygleeson@gmail.com

 

