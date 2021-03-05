Twilight Drive-In in Aldergrove (Aldergrove Star files)

Twilight Drive-In in Aldergrove (Aldergrove Star files)

Aldergrove Twilight Drive-In fires up big screen for special Retro Weekend

Movies like Peewee’s Big Adventure, The Muppets, Jaws, Grease, and The Wizard of Oz play March 5 to 7

Cult classics and fan favourites are taking over Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In this weekend.

After closing for the season in December, the big screen has been operating on weekends and is now offering a special Retro Weekend, Friday, March 5 to Sunday, March 7.

The 1939 children’s classic The Wizard of Oz kicks things off at 6:10 p.m. on Friday, with Tim Burton’s directorial debut, 1985’s Peewee’s Big Adventure at 8:30 p.m., and then Steven Spielberg’s 1975 inaugural blockbuster Jaws at 10:30 p.m.

From 1978, The Muppet Movie takes over the big screen on Saturday at 6:10 p.m., The Goonies from 1985 at 8:20 p.m., and Wes Craven’s 1984 horror classic Nightmare on Elm Street at 10:45 p.m.

READ MORE: COVID restrictions curtain Twilight Drive-In for two weeks

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John will get things moving Sunday night with Grease at 6:10 p.m. and Happy Gilmore celebrates its 25th anniversary at 8:40 p.m.

With Cineplex and private theatres still shuttered, this remains the only option to view films on the big screen in the Fraser Valley.

Owner Jay Daulet said he expects it to take a long time before theatres reopen and people are even comfortable with the idea of sitting in a dark room with strangers.

“We are digging deep right now and showing only older films because no one is releasing their new product,” he explained.

As kids head out of the classroom for spring break, Daulet said the theatre will be open seven days a week showing the new children’s film and adaptation of the classic cartoon Tom and Jerry.

With a limit of 50 cars per show, tickets must be bought ahead of time online and is valid for one film only.

Tickets are on sale now at www.twilightdrivein.net.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveEntertainmentfilmLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young Aldergrove actors wanted for local theatre production
Next story
Californians will be able to visit Disneyland in April

Just Posted

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend service, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Lawyers for the British Columbia government and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are back in B.C. Supreme Court today, squaring off over the legality of COVID-19 rules that prohibit in-person religious services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. top doctor has power to restrict access to a place during health hazard: lawyer

Under B.C.’s Public Health Act, Jacqueline Hughes says, Henry can restrict or prevent entry to a place

A memorial to Hudson Brooks grew quickly outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment following his July 2015 death at the hands of police. (File photo)
Inquest yields ‘sliver of justice’ for South Surrey’s Hudson Brooks: brother

Beau Brooks says he’s not optimistic call for increased RCMP training will bear fruit

A local reader expresses his opposition to the government carbon tax. (Crystal Schick/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley man argues carbon tax talk was all hot air

Emissions have risen and it’s costing more for Canadians, a local letter writer contends

Cloverdale robbery suspect. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Man charged in relation to four separate robberies in Cloverdale

Jake Eric Henderson allegedly committed four gas station robberies in January

Twilight Drive-In in Aldergrove (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Twilight Drive-In fires up big screen for special Retro Weekend

Movies like Peewee’s Big Adventure, The Muppets, Jaws, Grease, and The Wizard of Oz play March 5 to 7

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C. on the COVID-19 situation. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry predicts a ‘post-pandemic world’ for B.C. this summer

‘Extending this second dose provides very high real-world protection to more people, sooner’

Malawian police guard AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after the shipment arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi, Friday March 5, 2021. Canada is expecting its first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine next week. (Associated Press/Thoko Chikondi)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths

Currently 255 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that a call was received just before 10 a.m. Ground paramedics, as well as an air ambulance, are on the way to the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
2 people in serious condition after helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. transgender inmate to get human rights hearing after being held in mostly male jail

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Amber Prince on March 3 dismissed the pretrial’s application to have Makayla Sandve’s complaint dismissed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Supporters rally outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church is in court to appeal bail conditions, after he was arrested for holding day services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘Law remains valid:’ Pastor accused of violating health orders to remain in jail

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is representing the pastor

The Netflix logo on an iPhone. B.C. delayed imposing sales tax on digital services and sweetened carbonated beverages as part of its response to COVID-19. Those taxes take effect April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
B.C. applies 7% sales tax on streaming, vaping, sweet drinks April 1

Measures from 2020 budget were delayed due to COVID-19

Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation was outraged after Green MLA Adam Olsen revealed on social media that the community had been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak – a fact the First Nation had chosen to keep private to avoid racist backlash as experienced by the Cowichan Tribes when an outbreak was declared there in January. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation ‘outraged’ after Green MLA reveals COVID-19 outbreak

Tsartlip First Nation chief shares concerns about racist backlash, MLA apologizes

A lawyer wears a face mask and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 while waiting to enter B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. British Columbia’s highest court has sided with the land owner in a dispute over public access to public land. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. high court finds in favour of large landowner in fight over access to pair of lakes

The Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club launched legal action after the cattle company blocked road and trail access

Most Read