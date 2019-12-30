The Strings of Time is an Indian Classical music concert being held at the Fort Langley National Historic Site on Jan 4. (Gurukul/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

An evening of sitars and classical Indian music comes to Fort Langley

Gurukal Canada hosts Strings of Time concert on Saturday, Jan. 4 at national historic site

A musical concert at Fort Langley National Historic Site (FLNHS) called Dashaq is being held to celebrate humanity’s journey into the new decade.

Hosted by Gurukul Canada, an educational and socio-spiritual charity that celebrates the history of classical Indian music, the concert is Saturday evening, Jan. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m at the FLNHS theatre.

Dashaq will feature a huge spectrum of musical performance composed and curated by internationally acclaimed Sitar player and mentor, Sharanjeet Mand.

Shahnaz Rahimtula, an organizer of the concert, said the location will add a particularly special element at the Gurkul group has only performed in offices and homes prior to this event.

“It will be an incredible experience of glorious melodies on instruments such as Sitar, Cello, Harmonium, Tabla and beautiful voices,” Rahimtula said. “This will be followed by a Sitar recital by internationally acclaimed young sitar virtuoso, Shri Sharanjeet Singh Mand, a disciple of doyen of Indian classical music, Pandit Harvinder Sharma.”

In fact, Sharanjeet represents Ustad Vilayat khani Gharana and was recently listed by CBC as one of 30 under 30 hottest classical musician – one of the first ever non-western classical musician to make it on the list.

“Based on historic theme aptly set in a fort where two different worlds of music, Indian and Western will discover each other, transporting audience to the age of exploration,” Rahimtula added.

Tickets are $50 online or at the door; people can find out more about the event by visiting Facebook.

