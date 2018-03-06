ARTS IN BRIEF: Choir serving up love in Langley

After almost 30 years, the Vivaldi Chamber Choir is still bringing music to the masses.

The Langley-based band of Me And Mae is signed on for a concert at The Roxy later this month, and a few shows in Cloverdale later this spring. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Vivaldi Chamber Choir are spreading some love in Langley this weekend.

The Vancouver-based choral group was founded in 1990 and has been performing material from all musical periods ranging from the medieval to the modern era, and in many different languages.

With 25 to 35 active members at any one time, the audition choir is performing two Love! concerts this weekend – one in Vancouver on Saturday, and one in Langley on Sunday.

“Since the dawn of music, people have composed songs about every facet and emotional nuance of “love” – and we are going to take you on an unforgettable journey of music and poetry in this concert,” said conductor and artistic director Edette Gagne.

“Music from the Renaissance to the 21st century inspired by the many facets of love – if music be the food of love, play on,” she said.

The local show happens at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at vivaldichoir.org/love.php or by calling 604-221-0665.

.

Artists wanted for 25th annual festival

It’s year 25, and even though Arts Alive Festival is still six months away, the call is going out now for artists wanting to take part.

“We are now taking bookings for vendor space for Arts Alive 2018,” said Downtown Langley Business Association executive director Teri James.

“With more than 200 visual and performing artists, this must attend festival has become a signature event in the Lower Mainland,” James said.

It’s a free, family-oriented festival featuring artists, performers, artisans, and a children’s venue aimed at inspiring creativity in youngsters.

For more information or to register, artists can visit www.downtownlangley.com.

.

Me And Mae hits The Roxy

A Langley band, that’s becoming synonymous with blending a bit of rock with a whole lot of country, is taking their act to The Roxy night club in Vancouver later this month.

Me And Mae, featuring Langley’s Shawn Meehan, will be performing along side Hillside Outlaws and Whiskey Karma at the Roxy on March 25. They have also been selected to play a little closer to home, at the Cloverdale Rodeo this year, both May 19 and 20, as well as the Burn Outs in the Sky event at the Cloverdale fairgrounds on Aug. 18.

But that’s not all that’s on tap for the team who are lining up a pretty extensive road trip this spring in summer.

They’re back in the studio this week doing some vocals on a new album, while their song To Hell With the Devil has been “burning up the airwaves.”