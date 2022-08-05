The annual Arts Alive event is entering its 27th year and will take place Aug. 20. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Attendees can expect shorter line ups in the heat at 2022 Arts Alive

27th annual festival could attract more than 30,000 people

Arts Alive festival draws thousands annually to Langley City, and art lovers and enthusiasts alike are expected to be back in record numbers later this month.

As the event enters its 27th year, the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) team is investing additional resources this time to make the day memorable.

The 2022 Arts Alive festival will focus on kids with multiple activities planned throughout the entire day-long festival. Instead of one, there will be two facepainters, and the bouncy castle and balloon twisters will be replaced with a whole stage of children’s entertainers, said Teri James, executive director, DLBA.

“Throughout the day, there will be multiple children’s entertainers on stage… magicians, singers, performers, and dancers,” she said.

She further confirmed that this year’s event will have “way more” roving entertainment than ever.

Some of the activities planned include facepainting, live music, visual art, and more.

James said that if the weather cooperates, she expects more than 30,000 people throughout the day.

“That includes people coming and going, of course,” said added.

Her guesstimates are backed by the response she has been getting from the community. For the first time, the festival has filled all of the spots for vendors.

“There is a wait list for vendors and that has never happened before.”

All the 136 stalls on Fraser Highway were sold out about a month ago.

Though James said DLBA itself is not raising funds for any cause, there will be some non-profits present for fundraising purposes.

Recalling the time she took over the charge of the festival 22 years ago, James said, “it [Arts Alive] was a very small event back then and the festival has just grown over the years substantially.”

James said the free event allows artists and performers to showcase their talent and offers “awesome” food, music, and entertainment to the community.

The Aug. 20 event will run full day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., between 204th and 206th Streets on Fraser Highway.

The annual Arts Alive event is entering its 27th year and will take place Aug. 20.
