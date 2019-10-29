Audiences invited on a fantastical journey through space and time

Gallery 7 Theatre brings A Wrinkle in Time to the stage, Nov. 8 to 16 at Abbotsford Arts Centre

(left to right) Brodie Rogusky, Andrew Kehler & Morgan Peters perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of A Wrinkle in Time. (Dianna Lewis/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Gallery 7 Theatre is bringing Madelieine L’Engle’s fantastical journey through space and time, A Wrinkle in Time, to the stage.

Adapted for the stage by John Glore, the show runs from Nov. 8 to 16, at Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way.

Set on a dark and stormy night, Meg Murry and her family are informed by the eccentric Mrs. Whatsit that journeys through time and space and indeed possible.

Convinced that this powerful portal will lead her to her long-lost father, Meg joins forces with an array of colourful characters, embarking on a dangerous journey to rescue her father and save the universe from evil.

Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s artistic director, described the show as a spellbinding experience.

“What better way to kick off our season celebrating ordinary heroes than with this popular, and sometimes controversial, children’s classic,” Hildebrandt said. “We’re quite excited about this show because it gives us an opportunity to flex our design muscles by exploring new staging technologies in order to give audiences a spellbinding experience while underscoring some important themes about faith, family and love.”

Returning to the director’s chair for A Wrinkle in Time is TWU Theatre Department Head, Kate Muchmore Woo.

Woo has directed numerous productions for Gallery 7 Theatre, including Enchanted April, The Mousetrap, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“A Wrinkle in Time is a deeply spiritual story, exploring existential questions about good and evil in a way that even children understand,” Woo said. “L’Engle explores the dark chaos of our realities in profound ways, all in the pursuit of revealing cosmos at work: light, love, forgiveness, acceptance, grace, hope.”

A Wrinkle in Time plays November 8, 9, and 12 to 16, at 7:30 p.m. Additional matinees play Nov. 9 and 16 at 2:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information, people can visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call House of James book store, 604-852-3701.

The show is part of Gallery 7’s Ordinary Heroes season, highlighting stories that focus of “average” or “regular” people called into moments of bravery.

Next up for the Abbotsford theatre company is Tempting Providence, running Jan 24 to Feb. 8, 2020.

Based on a true story, the tenacious and resilient Myra Bennett leaves her life in England in the early 20th century and journeys to the remote village of Daniel’s Harbour in Newfoundland to be the region’s medical practitioner.

Auditions are open to performers ages 18 and up, Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the theatre’s rehearsal hall, #100 – 34595 3rd Ave in Abbotsford.

Anyone interested in working behind the scenes as an assistant stage manager, running crew and sound or lighting operator, are also welcome to attend the audition.

‘I’ve been waiting a long time to program this very special Canadian piece,” says Ken Hildebrandt, executive/artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre. “The play is performed by four actors, some of whom play multiple roles, thus providing actors with a challenging yet fulfilling and rewarding artistic experience.”

