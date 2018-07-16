B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Actor Nicolas Cage meets Kennedy Mund of Vernon after shooting a movie scene at Grillers Meats in downtown Vernon Friday. (Photo Submitted)

Kennedy Mund met one of her favourite Hollywood actors on the weekend.

Mund, 11, the youngest daughter of Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund, had her photograph taken and chatted with Nicolas Cage after watching him film a scene for his movie, A Score to Settle, Friday night at Grillers Meats in downtown Vernon. The private meeting came minutes before Cage was heading back to Kelowna for the night.

Cage, 54, was earlier last week spotted shooting a scene at All Saints Anglican Church on 27th Street in Vernon.

“I can’t believe I’m meeting the Ghostrider,” beamed Kennedy, who loved Cage in the 2001 flick Ghostrider: Spirit of Vengeance.

A Score To Settle was initially set to be shot in Vancouver but producers changed the location to Cincinnati. It was changed again to be shot in Vernon and Kelowna. According to IMDb, the movie is about “an enforcer for a local crime syndicate (who) has vowed to exact vengeance on his mob bosses after 22 years of wrongful imprisonment.”

RELATED: Nicolas Cage films in Vernon 

Related: Another Nicolas Cage sighting in Kelowna

Movie production trucks and signs reading Crew Parking are on site at the Pleasant Valley Funeral Home today for more shooting at the adjacent cemetery.

The Californian often plays flamboyant and/or eccentric characters (Ronny Cammareri in Moonstruck (1987), Sailor Ripley in Wild at Heart (1990), Ben Sanderson in Leaving Las Vegas (1995), Charlie Kaufman/Donald Kaufman in Adaptation. (2002).

Cage is separated from his third wife, Alice Kim Cage. The couple has one child. Cage is twice divorced, once from Lisa Marie Presley, in May 2004, after two years marriage, and once from Patricia Arquette, in 2001, after saying their vows in 1995.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Singers serenade Langley with classic tunes

Just Posted

Trinity Western University players help Canada to second medal ever at Pan Am Cup

With the medal, Canadian team also qualifies for the 2019 Pan American Games

VIDEO: Langley hospital history recovered

After 16 years in storage, LMH memorial plaques added to museum in time for 70th anniversary party

Aldergrove Fair Days gets ‘Down on the Farm’

Something for everyone at the 106th annual Aldergrove Fair

Controversial Langley condo development earns Advance reporter national accolades

Matthew Claxton’s coverage of the Murrayville House condo saga won a national award.

Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Inland areas expect to hit at least 26 degrees for daytime highs

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Aldergrove Youth Soccer registration underway

Kids from U11 to U18 need to register so that teams can be formed, games organized

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Aldergrove ‘hoops’ boys raise cash

Successful fundraiser for the Aldergrove boys’ basketball team

Otter Co-op’s CEO top of the class

Jack Nicholson receives 2018 B.C. CEO Award in the Large Company category

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Most Read

  • B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

    Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.