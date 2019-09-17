Best Set Decoration and Best Supporting Actress for Langley Players Club production

Dancing at Lughnasa among winners at the 26 Annual Community Theatre Coalition Awards

Langley Players Drama Club earned two awards at the 26th Annual Community Theatre Coalition Awards, held Saturday, Sept. 14, at White Rock Players Club.

Their spring production of Dancing at Lughnasa won Karen McTavish and Shelley Moore recognition for “Best Set Decoration” while Mahara Sinclaire earned a “Best Supporting Actress” award for her role as Maggie Mundy.

Langley Players Drama Club previously won five top awards during the Fraser Valley Zone Festival, earning themselves a coveted spot at the provincial championships in Port Alberni, where the cast received “Best Ensemble.”

Community Theatre Coalition representative Mary Renvall said a lot of effort goes into picking the season’s top plays.

“A panel of judges view approximately 30 different shows each year in the Lower Mainland and votes for about 20 different categories with five nominees for each,” Renvall explained.

Dancing at Lughnasa is a play set in 1936 in a fictional Northern Ireland village called Ballybeg, told from the perspective of a man reflecting on a childhood summer spent with his aunts and uncle.

Based on the 1990 book penned by dramatist Brian Friel, Helen Embury directed the eight-cast-member production at Langley layers Club, which ran April 11 to May 11.

Read More: Comedic and musical production earns Langley Players spot in provincials

Best Comedy or Drama went to the White Rock Player’s Club’s production of A Comedy of Tenors while Best Musical Production went to Seussical the Musical, put on by Fraser Valley Glibert and Sullivan Society.

The program consisted of special performances from some of the previous season’s productions including a rendition of “Green Eggs and Ham” from Seussical, plus special recognition awards on top of the allotted categories.

“The introduction of the Gordon Mantle Memorial Scholarship was handed out for the first time,” Renvall added, “the recipient was Capilano University Arts and Entertainment student Emily Brown.“

A full list of winners can be found on the Community Theatre Coalition’s Facebook page.

Langley Player’s Club fall season begins with the comedy Drop Dead, running Oct. 24 to Nov. 16. Full schedule and tickets are available at www.langleyplayers.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
‘Longevity doesn’t just happen all the time’

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police looking at other collisions linked to impaired driver who allegedly struck Langley 12-year-old

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Burnouts stressing out Langley’s Cruise-In board

A board member said the charity car show can’t allow burnouts for safety reasons

Best Set Decoration and Best Supporting Actress for Langley Players Club production

Dancing at Lughnasa among winners at the 26 Annual Community Theatre Coalition Awards

‘Longevity doesn’t just happen all the time’

Langley Community Music School celebrates half-a-century with Rose Gellert Hall Series Gala

VIDEO: Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

Man charged in Surrey’s torched-SUV murder case gets bail hearing

Harjot Singh Deo in B.C. Supreme Court this week

Most Read