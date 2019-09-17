Best Set Decoration and Best Supporting Actress for Langley Players Club production

Dancing at Lughnasa among winners at the 26 Annual Community Theatre Coalition Awards

Langley Players Drama Club earned two awards at the 26th Annual Community Theatre Coalition Awards, held Saturday, Sept. 14, at White Rock Players Club.

Their spring production of Dancing at Lughnasa won Karen McTavish and Shelley Moore recognition for “Best Set Decoration” while Mahara Sinclaire earned a “Best Supporting Actress” award for her role as Maggie Mundy.

Langley Players Drama Club previously won five top awards during the Fraser Valley Zone Festival, earning themselves a coveted spot at the provincial championships in Port Alberni, where the cast received “Best Ensemble.”

Community Theatre Coalition representative Mary Renvall said a lot of effort goes into picking the season’s top plays.

“A panel of judges view approximately 30 different shows each year in the Lower Mainland and votes for about 20 different categories with five nominees for each,” Renvall explained.

Dancing at Lughnasa is a play set in 1936 in a fictional Northern Ireland village called Ballybeg, told from the perspective of a man reflecting on a childhood summer spent with his aunts and uncle.

Based on the 1990 book penned by dramatist Brian Friel, Helen Embury directed the eight-cast-member production at Langley layers Club, which ran April 11 to May 11.

Best Comedy or Drama went to the White Rock Player’s Club’s production of A Comedy of Tenors while Best Musical Production went to Seussical the Musical, put on by Fraser Valley Glibert and Sullivan Society.

The program consisted of special performances from some of the previous season’s productions including a rendition of “Green Eggs and Ham” from Seussical, plus special recognition awards on top of the allotted categories.

“The introduction of the Gordon Mantle Memorial Scholarship was handed out for the first time,” Renvall added, “the recipient was Capilano University Arts and Entertainment student Emily Brown.“

A full list of winners can be found on the Community Theatre Coalition’s Facebook page.

Langley Player’s Club fall season begins with the comedy Drop Dead, running Oct. 24 to Nov. 16. Full schedule and tickets are available at www.langleyplayers.com.

