Bez Arts Hub announces comedy, Songstage nights, and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble

Bez Arts Hub presents The Marcus Mosely Ensemble, a Vancouver-based gospel choir, on Oct. 4. (Marcus Mosely Ensemble/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Bez Arts Hub is back with a fall line-up of varying showcases including music, songwriters, and live comedy.

Russ and Sandy Rosen opened Bez, located at 20230 64 Ave in 2017, in attempts to bring a bigger musical culture to the area.

In their first two years, the Rosen’s have developed several programs that are set to return to the stage in addition to the array of artists that have yet to perform in Langley.

Celtic sibling performers Qristina and Quinn Bachard, soul singer Emily Chambers, and musician Norm Strauss all played Bez throughout the summer, but now audiences can expect a show just about every week.

One such Bez institution is Songstage, Ivan Boudreau’s showcase of experienced songwriters chatting and performing through the Nashville “in the round” style.

The series will start up Saturday, Sept. 21 with Jessica Barbour, Ranj Singh, and Bez’s own Russ Rosen taking part.

Juno Award winner Jim Byrnes will play an already sold out show on Friday, Sept. 27, before Fort Night Comedy Presents Saturday Night Improv makes-up two shows on the spot the following night.

The cast of Vancouver comedians will perform live improv at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Read More: To be a songwriter, ‘you just need a point of view’

Marcus Mosely Ensemble will then perform from 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 – a show Rosen is promising will be an unforgettable night.

“If you didn’t get to the sold out gospel show at the Fort Langley Jazz Festival this summer, Marcus Mosley is coming back to Langley,” Rosen said. “It will be a powerful evening of music of gospel, jazz, R&B, pop, and blues.”

Ensemble member Heather Gray-Grant said it’s not unheard of for people to stand up and start dancing and clapping in the aisles during the show.

“We do a number of songs from the sixties,” Gray-Grant explained. “We feel it is an appropriate time to promote love and peace and hope – but we do it with songs that are catchy and would be familiar to people.”

Fronted by one of Vancouver’s leading gospel voices Marcus Mosely, the ensemble features music director Bill Sample on keys, bassist Miles Foxx Hill, vocal director Darlene Ketchum, and several featured soloists, including Gray-Grant and Bez’s own Russ Rosen.

Consisting of eleven members, the ensemble is taken from the much larger choir, which features 70 performers, to bring a more intimate show to the stage.

“We do songs like Get Together, Love Chain, and Mary Don’t You Weep in honor of Aretha Franklin,” Gray-Grant explained.

For tickets and a look at the full line-up of who’s coming to perform this fall, people can visit www.bezartshub.com.

