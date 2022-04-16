Blues legend Jim Byrnes plays Fort Langley

Legendary Vancouver-based blues and jazz guitarist and vocalist Jim Byrnes will perform in Fort Langley this week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Better late than never.

Actor and three-time Juno Award winning musician Jim Byrnes was scheduled to perform at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley back in April 2020.

Well, the reality of COVID delayed that show by two years, but he’s now going to be there next week.

The vocal legend has been crooning, drawling, belting, hollering, and sweet talking more songs into a microphone during the past 50 years than most people ever get to hear in a lifetime.

Well, he’s back to perform locally, and he’s being joined by Vancouver musician Simon Kendall for a “full band” show at the Fort Langley venue on Thursday, April 21.

Kendall made a name for himself as the music director and keyboardist for the band known as Doug and the Slugs, contributing to their four gold albums and a number of Canadian top 40 hits. More recently, he formed an instrumental R&B group, Sharkskin, and divides time between performing, composing, and producing.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., with tickets available in advance through ticketmaster.ca for $47.50.

