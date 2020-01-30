Matlen Starsley band features a group of season musicians who recently released their debut album, Rollin’ Again. (Matlen Starsley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Brand new music group, Matlen Starsley Band, sees seasoned musicians rollin’ again

Singles off of their first album include ‘I Cried Today’ and ‘It Hasn’t Hit Me Yet’

The words Matlen Starsley may not have meaning to most, given the fact they’re completely made up.

But the folksy forces behind the name are eager to share it with country listeners, particularly in Langley, where the bulk of the band calls home.

Lead vocalist Dennis Matechuk and guitarist Kevin Star have bounced in and out of each other’s lives since the 1980s; several years back, they reconnected after discovering their kids went to class together at Langley Fine Arts School.

“We happened to hook up by chance at a jam session and it all took off from there,” Matechuck said.

The pair recruited another Langleyite, drummer Jim Wesley, and bass player, Don Lennox, to form the group.

Taking bits and pieces from their last names, Matlen Starsley was amalgamated into the bands title.

“A keyboardist, Darryl Hebert, came later. He was was only meant for a few recording sessions and odd gigs, but after playing with us, he said he wanted to be part of it,” Matechuck explained.

With five members all together, Matlen Starsley hit the recording studio and cut 10 tracks for their debut album, Rollin’ Again.

Matechuck penned the lyrics for each one of the tunes, saying that corporate gigs and cover songs weren’t cutting it for him creatively.

“We were getting to age where we just wanted to be creative,” Star said.

Though Matechuck said he had initially “pulled chute on music career,” this opportunity pulled him back in and provided a home for that creativity to flourish.

“They’re about life experiences… making sense of broken hearts and being on the road,” Matechuck said of the songs.

With a background steeped in a heavy dose of ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Allman Brother covers, Matlen Starsley Band’s sound is proudly all over the musical map.

“The genre is a touch of everything,” Matechuck assured. “Straight country… blues… hard rock. People have said they love the idea because they don’t know what’s coming when they listen to the album.”

“If we liked the song, we’ll record and play,” laughed Star, summing up the band’s genre as “simply southern-rock-bluesy-Americana music.”

Rollin’ Again was produced by Ray Roper (of Stonebolt fame), and released in July of last year at the Columbia Theatre in New Westminster.

Available on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, and even in the physical form, Matechuck said they are making headway with building a fan base.

“It is starting to roll – we got 10,000 streams,” he said, noting that the band is happy to see where it goes – there are no expectations.

“We have an awful lot of freedom when were not doing it for a living,” Star said. “We don’t have to compromise creatively.”

All but one member has a day job, while Star and Matechuck were quick to point out their age might be a little past rock star prime; a factor they figure makes their sound all the better.

“We drink tea at rehearsal instead of passing around a bottle of Jim Beam,” Matechuck laughed.

“There’s no attitude or ego,” Star added. “We’re not young dealing with addiction or lifestyle issues. We’re better song writers – maybe not better players – but, we understand how everything fits together and I think you can hear that maturity.”

With thousands of shows between the five of them, the newest part of the whole process is how the music landscape has changed.

READ MORE: Langley country-rock band will release a new music video every two months

“It’s independent labels… meaning marketing and promoting is done by ourselves,” Star said. “It used to be the record label taking care of all that; social media is a whole new ball game… a full time job in itself.”

Still, for Matlen Starsley, the music is at the centre of it all, something their all chomping at the bit to get back to later in the year.

“We have eight songs ready for some February recording sessions,” Matechuck announced, hoping to have a new album out in the near future.

A few summer performances will also hopefully be on the docket, with the band aiming to have a full two hour show comprised of all original work.

“The musicianship is tight,” Matechuk said. The singer-songwriter started in 1974, but expressed that this is by far the best band he’s ever fronted.

“I don’t even want to do the singing – I just want to sit in the audience and watch these guys play.”

For people interested in doing the one thing Matechuck cannot, www.matlenstarsley.com contains their latest news, performance schedule, and music.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Theatre students tackle ‘the game of life’ in stage production

Just Posted

Nine-year-old Drea and her mother Katarina are still ‘shaken up’

Police investigating report of student being followed by stranger in Aldergrove

Otter Co-op gas bar in Aldergrove reopens

Motorists can fuel up at the Co-op again

Mayors facing explosive growth talk transit, roads in Fraser Valley

The Langley Urban Development Institute forum was held Wednesday

Rain now, maybe snow on Sunday in cards for Langley

It’s been a wet January so far

MP Tamara Jansen raises concern about Langley family stuck in Wuhan

Tom Williams, wife Lauren, and son James are stuck in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Girl, 17, sexually assaulted by stranger in Vancouver’s West Side

The suspect is described as very tall and wearing all-black clothing

RCMP identify suspect in alleged Coquitlam park sexual assaults, but charges undecided

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Closures planned for Pattullo Bridge to test early warning systems for earthquakes

TransLink recently installed early seismic warning, wind monitoring systems

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

Most Read