Canada’s ‘biggest’ Christmas festival just got bigger

A magical experience with train, ornaments, trees, lights, and more returning to Langley

One of the most anticipated holiday festivals and also one of Canada’s largest Christmas events is returning bigger and brighter than ever on 20 acres in Langley, and good news! Early bird tickets offering 40 per cent discount are now on sale.

Glow Langley running from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Dec. 31, will offer guests a family-friendly outdoor experience with towering light gardens and magical landscapes – all under the magic of more than a million lights.

Attractions include a kids scavenger hunt, food trucks, a holiday train ride, pictures with Santa, a meet and greet with princesses and a giant warmed tent space with live performances and delicious holiday beverages.

In addition, guests can wander through a sea of giant ornaments, magical trees and cascading lights while kids enjoy a variety of attractions designed just for them, including a holiday-themed kids’ playground.

Each year Glow Langley presents a new holiday theme, and this season’s The Jolly Jumble theme will tell a story and send families on a mission to find Santa’s tree decorating team of six elves so they can finish the North Pole’s biggest and most beautiful Christmas Tree.

Daryl Diegen, director of operations, said his team hopes to bring “an experience like never before.”

“We know that when guests experience Glow Langley this year, it will be a highlight of their Christmas season.”

The festival was started in 2017 by Langley’s Darvonda Nurseries with the intention of using both empty greenhouse and farming space during the winter to create a family holiday experience. The event has now expanded to six Canadian cities but had to be moved to a drive-through model last year due to COVID.

Returning with an outdoor setting, the Langley event will be organized on the property of Darvonda Nurseries, located at 6690 216 St, Langley.

A regular adult pass costs $19.99 plus taxes, while family passes are $69.99 plus taxes. Parking is free, and all attractions within the event are included in the ticket price.

Diegen further shared that the ticket prices have been discounted this year to “ensure that as many families as possible can attend.”

“While prices of goods and services in the province are increasing, Glow wants to discount ticket prices back to those offered pre-pandemic.”

“We are excited to see the delight that families, and all guests, will enjoy at Glow Langley this holiday season,” Driegen concluded.

For more information on the event, people can visit www.glowgardens.com.

