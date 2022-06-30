Celebrate Canada Day Aldergrove style

Parade will pass along Fraser Highway through downtown Aldergrove

It’s been a few years since Aldergrove came together to celebrate Canada Day with a huge parade downtown. The last one was in 2019 – pre-COVID. But these festivities and more are on tap this coming Friday, July 1. (Aldergrove Star files)

Next Friday is time to mark Canada’s 155th anniversary.

For Aldergrove residents, what can be more Aldergroovy than the annual Aldergrove Canada Day Parade?

The parade, taking place on Friday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m., will pass along Fraser Highway through downtown Aldergrove.

“It is good to be back, finally. The community is all about getting out there and talking to your neighbours… just having a good time,” said Mike Robinson, parade marshall with the Aldergrove Fair Days Society.

This year’s parade will loop through Aldergrove, starting at the intersection of Fraser Highway and Old Yale Road (near 268th Street) and making its way to Fraser and 273rd Street.

The parade will be led by the Township of Langley firefighters, and will feature decorated vehicles, animals, music, and more.

The parade is being organized for the first time after COVID.

People are advised to watch the parade from the sidewalks. There is more than 40,000 feet of sidewalk along the route, and the organizers are expecting about 5,000 spectators.

Along with face masks, people are encouraged to bring Canadian flags, and red ribbons or clothes.

“We are really looking forward to having people for a wonderful day and an amazing parade,” Robinson said.

For participation forms and parade rules, people can visit aldergrovefair.ca.

