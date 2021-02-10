Dancers from the Vancouver Chinese Folk and Minorities Association and The Live in Langley Chinese Association. (Muriel Arnason Library/Special to The Star)

Celebrate the Year of the Ox this Lunar New Year from home

Fraser Valley Regional Libraries host virtual celebration with Chinese Folk dancers

Celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Ox on Friday, Feb. 12 from the comfort of your own own.

Join the Fraser Valley Regional Library for a virtual celebration, and witness a variety of cultural dances including ‘Ode to Joy,’ ‘Tibetan Dance,’ ‘Chinese Classical,’ and ‘Happy Holidays,’ by dancers from the Vancouver Chinese Folk and Minorities Association and The Live in Langley Chinese Association.

The performances will be aired on FVRL’s social media, one at a time, starting on Feb 11 at 8 p.m., and on Feb 12 at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m., but can be watched anytime after posting.

To watch these dances, visit FVRL’s main facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay, its YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/FraserValleyLibrary, or any of your local FVRL library Facebook pages.

