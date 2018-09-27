Bonnie Kilroe is bringing her celebrity impersonations to the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

Celebrity imposter returns to Langley with one-woman show

Bonnie Kilroe performs in Fort Langley on Oct. 13, Crescent Beach Oct. 26

Bonnie Kilroe is back in Fort Langley to give her best impersonations of female performers including Marilyn Monroe, Cher, Madonna and more.

The show, titled DIVAS: Vegas meets Vaudeville, is a 90-minute musical comedy impersonation show that plays at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley on Oct. 13.

Kilroe, who has been performing for 15 years, is the solo star of the show and impersonates up to 20 iconic singers, actresses and entertainers from the past and present.

The show has won several awards from 2015-2019 for best comedy, best costume and most unique act.

Kilroe’s ability to look, sing, dance and act like the stars she impersonates has also won her an award of excellence from the Las Vegas Reel Awards.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for DIVAS: Vegas meets Vaudeville cost $45 and can be found on Ticketmaster.

Kilroe also performs a show titled The Cher Show on Oct. 26 at Crescent Beach Legion in Surrey at 2643 128 St.

More information about Kilroe and upcoming shows can be found here.

Previous story
VIDEO: Young Langley singer shoots to dethrone veteran musician
Next story
BC village transforming into winter wonderland this holiday season

Just Posted

Langley City co-hosts a revived Art Crawl this weekend

Various downtown businesses host two days of art displays and demonstrations by two dozen artists.

Policing the homeless key question for cops at Langley forum

Local Mounties heard about some of Surrey’s successes in housing people, and the role of the RCMP.

Walk and ride through Fort Langley aids 20-plus charities

Langley Sources Food Bank will receive a chunk of money raised during Saturday’s Ride for Refuge.

Dead Frog Brewery opens tasting room in Langley

Beer lovers can try a variety of Dead Frog craft beers and snacks at 8860 201 Street

16 Avenue winery owner calls for traffic calming after car crashes through fence

Owner of Festina Lente Estate Winery said six vehicles have crashed into her property in eight years

VIDEO: Doors on Langley’s new interpretive centre swing open – for a day

Langley residents kicked off fall with a visit to Derek Doubleday Arboretum and Rivers Day.

BC village transforming into winter wonderland this holiday season

Harrison Hot Springs will be filled with lights, events and Christmas trees

Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

Al-Jubeir called Canada’s tweets ‘outrageous,’ like if Saudi Arabia demanded Canada let Quebec separate

Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened B.C. mom and newborn receives bail

Sharon Constance Forner, 45, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Osoyoos

B.C. advocacy groups aim for new federal autism funding

South Surrey group launched national campaign Thursday

B.C. company bullish on global cannabis pet product potential

True Leaf building cultivation facility in Lumby and developing global brand identity

Lower Mainland arborist killed on golf course ran tree care business for 30-plus years

Bob Fitz-James died Monday on Maple Ridge Golf Course

Largest-ever cruise ship to arrive in Vancouver to visit this weekend

Norwegian Bliss will pick up 4,000 passengers for final leg of cruise that began and ends in Seattle

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

Most Read