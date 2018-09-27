Celebrity imposter returns to Langley with one-woman show

Bonnie Kilroe is bringing her celebrity impersonations to the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

Bonnie Kilroe is back in Fort Langley to give her best impersonations of female performers including Marilyn Monroe, Cher, Madonna and more.

The show, titled DIVAS: Vegas meets Vaudeville, is a 90-minute musical comedy impersonation show that plays at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley on Oct. 13.

Kilroe, who has been performing for 15 years, is the solo star of the show and impersonates up to 20 iconic singers, actresses and entertainers from the past and present.

The show has won several awards from 2015-2019 for best comedy, best costume and most unique act.

Kilroe’s ability to look, sing, dance and act like the stars she impersonates has also won her an award of excellence from the Las Vegas Reel Awards.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for DIVAS: Vegas meets Vaudeville cost $45 and can be found on Ticketmaster.

Kilroe also performs a show titled The Cher Show on Oct. 26 at Crescent Beach Legion in Surrey at 2643 128 St.

More information about Kilroe and upcoming shows can be found here.