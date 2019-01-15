(The Canadian Press)

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Celine Dion is pulling a song she recorded with R. Kelly from streaming services in the wake of a Lifetime docuseries that details allegations of sexual misconduct against the R&B singer.

Sony Music says it has been instructed by the Quebec superstar’s management to withdraw the Kelly-penned song “I’m Your Angel,” which was recorded in 1998.

The chart hit appeared on Dion’s holiday album, “These are Special Times,” and was nominated for a Grammy for best pop collaboration.

The move follows the release of the Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which has renewed the interest of U.S. justice officials in allegations against Kelly.

Kelly has long denied allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

Lady Gaga apologized last week for working with Kelly on their 2013 single “Do What U Want (With My Body),” which landed several years after Kelly stood trial and was acquitted in Chicago on child pornography charges. Gaga also said she was pulling the song from streaming services.

Dion’s collaboration with Kelly came several years after it was reported by Vibe magazine that he briefly married Aaliyah in 1994, when she was 15.

Activists from the #MeToo and #MuteRKelly social media movements have called on streaming services to drop Kelly’s music.

READ MORE: Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral

READ MORE: Radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing MeToo movement

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Métis dancing, maple taffy eating, and more at the Fort

Just Posted

Mark Warawa won’t run in the next election

Langley MP issues a statement about his impending retirement from politics.

LETTER: Langley resident says a cancer plague is building

A Langley City man believes a poor diet and unhealed emotions are part of his cancer journey.

Giants defenceman Bowen Byram named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Registered three goals and three assists in a pair of victories for Langley-based team

‘Diamond’ for Aldergrove rock fans

Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club marks 60 years in Aldergrove

Mystery at the Aldergrove Museum

Were 1911 Aldergrove hotel guests posing as PM Laurier and Opposition leader Borden?

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Millennial Money: Don’t let Instagram envy get you into debt

A full 48 per cent of U.S. households have credit card debt

Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Police allege Garry Handlen told a cop how he abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled Monica Jack in May 1978

Letters on way to all homeowners in B.C. speculation tax communities

Property owners have to register to avoid vacant-home tax

New orca calf in Salish Sea ‘healthy and active’

Birth cause for celebration but things still dire genetically, expert says

Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

The cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, the BC SPCA says

Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna home to Canada’s most expensive rentals: report

According to PadMapper, units in larger B.C. cities cost $1,300 to more than $3,000

Former MP Svend Robinson wants to return to politics

Robinson is expected to be acclaimed as the NDP candidate in the riding of Burnaby North-Seymour

Most Read