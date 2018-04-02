Celtic music jam begins in Aldergrove

South Fraser Pipes & Drums will be hosting the monthly Celtic music session at Coghlan Hall on Tuesday evenings.

A new monthly Celtic music jam session invites local musicians to join in the fun in Aldergrove.

South Fraser Pipes & Drums will be hosting the monthly Celtic music session at Coghlan Hall on Tuesday evenings.

Small pipes, whistles, flutes, fiddles, guitars, rhythm instruments and the like are welcomed. Bring your own sustenance.

The dates are all Tuesdays, April 10, May 8 and June 12, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Coghlan Hall is located at 6795 256th Street, on the north side of Hwy. 1 near the 264th Street ramps.

South Fraser Pipes & Drums has been meeting at Coghlan Hall in recent years and is branching off with the Celtic music sessions to see if there is interest here.

Organizer Nancy Gleason said, “I was able to try going through some of the music with small pipes and guitar and the ones that really caught our attention were Hector the Hero, Banjo Breakdown (played as a slow jig), Pumpkin’s Fancy, Road to the Isles, and Scotland the Brave/Rowan Tree. These sounded beautiful with the guitar.”

For music selections please email: nancygleeson@gmail.com

