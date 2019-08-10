Qristina & Quinn Bachand perform live Celtic music at Bez Arts Hub, Tues, Aug. 13. (Qristina & Quinn Bachand/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Celtic siblings share stage at Bez Arts Hub

Brother and sister music duo Qristina & Quinn Bachand perform in Langley, Tuesday, Aug. 13

For some siblings. sharing can be a challenge. Not so for Qristina and Quinn Bachand, the brother/sister duo have been touring for 10 years and will share the stage at Langley’s Bez Arts Hub, Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Raised on the West Coast, Quinn described their own as more folks rock with a mix, but the classics certainly still play an important role.

“We grew up studying fiddlers and musicians from around the world, specially during the Victorian age in Ireland,” Quinn said. “We compose tunes that are original and traditional Canadian fiddle music. We love traditional songs, old ballads – sometimes they have very gory messages and sometimes they’re are happy.”

Sister Qristina plays the fiddle, recently earning a Masters of Traditional Irish Music Performance at the Irish World Academy in Limerick, Ireland.

Quinn’s instrument of choice is the guitar and his talents have earned him the title of “Canada’s top Celtic guitarist.”

When they aren’t playing live, both can be found teaching their trade to students all across the country. Quinn currently lives in Montreal while his sister is based in Victoria.

“We know each other really well and even can play tunes that we’ve never played together before,” Quinn said, assuring the distance is not a problem.

The duo has just embarked on a B.C. wide tour, travelling all throughout the Lower Mainland and even as far east as Salmon Arm. Qristina and Quinn will also be the featured CBC Musical Nooner act on Monday, Aug. 12, performing live at the studio.

“We’ve driven all through B.C. on road trips – it’s the most beautiful province. It’s actually unbelievably beautiful,” Quinn said.

Wholeheartedly passionate about the music they play, Quinn explained that the province’s history also plays a big role in where and what they perform.

“People don’t think B.C. has ‘old’ traditions but it does, there is not many people protecting old tunes. It is important for people to listen to music of the first European people in B.C.”

Their stop at the Bez Arts Hub is the fifth stop on the tour. Quinn said to bring the whole family. “We love to see people jumping out of their seats dancing.“

Read More: Ellisa Sun performs at Bez Arts Hub

Tickets for Qristina & Quinn Bachand can be purchased at www.bezartshub.com.

Additionally, people can find more about the duo at www.qbachand.com.

The show goes from 8 to 10 p.m. Bez Arts Hub is located at 20230 64 Avenue.

