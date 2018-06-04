VIDEO: Chances being offered for buskers as part of Fort Langley’s new jazz festival

Young musicians and emerging talent are being encouraged to apply for July 28 event.

Karen Zukas cites a number of benefits being offered for young musicians wanting to be part of this year’s new Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival in July. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Fort Langley hopes to become a hub of busking talent during the new Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival next month – that is, if event organizers have their way.

It’s an opportunity for youth musicians and emerging talent to play throughout the village on Saturday, July 28, said Karen Zukas, the event’s executive director.

The festival will select between 12 and 14 groups to perform throughout the day at six busker performance areas located around the historic village.

“The festival will provide a unique opportunity for these groups to perform alongside professional jazz musicians at a jazz festival,” Zukas said.

But the educational or mentoring benefits don’t end there, she elaborated.

Participants will also have an opportunity to participate in a free jazz education workshop and jam with professional musicians and music educators on Sunday, July 29.

Jazz busker performance applications are now open on the festival website.

“One of the key objectives of the inaugural Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is to support and celebrate the many aspiring young jazz musicians,” Zukas said.

Along with youth busker performance opportunities, the festival line-up includes up-and-coming Delta artist Julia Copeman-Haynes, performing with the Miles Black quartet.

