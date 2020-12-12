CHRISTMAS LIGHT MAP: Aldergrove principal goes all out for the holidays

Shortreed’s Christ Wejr and his family invite the community to come check out their decor

The Wejr family went all out for the holiday season and invite everyone to come see the decor at 26936 28A Ave. (Chris Wejr/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Chris Wejr isn’t just the principal of Shortreed Elementary school in Aldergrove – he’s a holiday light display aficionado who went all out for Christmas.

With help from wife Tonya and children Ellexis, Ella, Everett, the Wejr winter wonderland is now twinkling bright for all to see.

“We stared when we moved here in 2007 – adding a bit each year,” Wejr said, explaining that things really took off when a family friend in Hope gave all their lights to him after they decided to stop putting up so many lights.

Wejr doesn’t quite know just how many thousands of bulbs cover their house, but a giant inflatable Santa Claus, twinkling train, Nutcracker, and other colourful shapes certainly bring life to the display.

Daughters Ellexis and Ella both agreed that the reindeer was their favourite.

“It’s fun for the girls,” Wejr said, noting their job this year was get everything out, test the lights, and untangle all of the chords.

The family theorized that it took about 30 hours – beginning the process after right after Remembrance day.

“It’s nice to see people stop or see students for to check it out,” Wejr explained. “I work in the community and it feels good to make people happy.”

Tonya teased her husband, saying it was his way to “escape the madness inside the house.”

People can check out the display at 26936 28A Ave from 5:30 11 p.m. each night.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Family tradition lights up Aldergrove street

Watch for more holiday light display features and a growing list of Aldergrove homes in the Aldergrove Star and online.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveChristmasLangley Township



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

The Wejr family went all out for the holiday season and invite everyone to come see the decor at 26936 28A Ave. (Chris Wejr/Special to the Aldergrove Star)