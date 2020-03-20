Cineplex theatre closes, TV productions in Langley suspended during COVID-19 outbreak

Riverdale ‘team member’ exposed to COVID-19, Warner Bros. says

After many activities and events in Langley were cancelled during the COVID-19 outbreak residents might be turning to the tube for entertainment, but the industry isn’t immune to disruptions.

On Monday, Cineplex announced it would be closing all 165 theatres across Canada until April 2, including in Langley.

READ MORE: Some Langley stores are opening early, just for seniors

“The health and safety of our employees are and guest is paramount and while measures like enhanced cleaning protocols and social-distancing policies were put in place, the time has come for us to do more,” Ellis Jacob, president of Cineplex said.

Earlier, production on Riverdale in Langley was suspended after “a team member” was in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, Warner Bros. Television said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.”

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Regional Library to stop book drop offs during temporary closure

Later, Warner Bros. announced it would be suspending production on its 70-plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin company-wide.

“During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the centers for disease control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based,” the production company said in a statement.

Production on Snowpiercer, a television series for TNT, at Martini Film Studios in Langley had been suspended, Warner Bros. confirmed.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also films at the local studio, but production wrapped up in February, according to Directors Guild of Canada.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 at 200 Street

A vehicle is blocking the right lane

Surrey’s 0 Avenue residents asked to watch for Asian giant hornets

Large honeybee predator spotted in White Rock in November

VIDEO: Langley City and Township announce ‘Level 1’ Emergency Operations Centre response

Mayors Val van den Broek and Jack Froese held COVID-19 press conference Thursday afternoon

Longtime Aldergrove volunteer surprised with red carpet award ceremony on ice

Chris Lakusta was awarded ‘Volunteer of the Decade’ this month after years of work behind the scenes

VIDEO: Murrayville kids share tips on how to spend time at home during COVID-19 crisis

A Langley mom explains how she talks to her kids about coronavirus

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Campbell River’s Weavers are encouraging others to ‘spread as much positivity as we can’

COVID-19 cutting gas price to under $1 in some Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley cities

Lack of consumer demand, global-oil war reducing pump prices

Air Canada laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants

The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants

Most Read