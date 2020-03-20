Cineplex theatre closes, TV productions in Langley suspended during COVID-19 outbreak

After many activities and events in Langley were cancelled during the COVID-19 outbreak residents might be turning to the tube for entertainment, but the industry isn’t immune to disruptions.

On Monday, Cineplex announced it would be closing all 165 theatres across Canada until April 2, including in Langley.

“The health and safety of our employees are and guest is paramount and while measures like enhanced cleaning protocols and social-distancing policies were put in place, the time has come for us to do more,” Ellis Jacob, president of Cineplex said.

Earlier, production on Riverdale in Langley was suspended after “a team member” was in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, Warner Bros. Television said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.”

Later, Warner Bros. announced it would be suspending production on its 70-plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin company-wide.

“During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the centers for disease control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based,” the production company said in a statement.

Production on Snowpiercer, a television series for TNT, at Martini Film Studios in Langley had been suspended, Warner Bros. confirmed.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also films at the local studio, but production wrapped up in February, according to Directors Guild of Canada.

