A performer in Cirque du Soleil’s production of Crystal takes part in a rehearsal that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Abbotsford Centre. The show opened Wednesday night and runs for several performances until April 15. (JOHN MORROW/ABBOTSFORD NEWS)

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal opens at Abbotsford Centre

Gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on ice and in the air

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal opened Wednesday night at Abbotsford Centre and continues for a total of eight shows until Sunday.

Crystal explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. The production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.

Follow Crystal, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.

Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be – confident, liberated and empowered.

In Crystal, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world-class audience experience.

Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand.

Show times are: April 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on April 14, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. on April 15.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca, at the venue box office or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.

 

