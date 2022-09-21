This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year

Network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists

CMT will honor country stars Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as their 2022 Artists of the Year.

The network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time.

Pearce is a critical favorite after the success of her album “29: Written In Stone” and coming off a hit duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Texas-native Johnson brought the cowboy and the rodeo back to country music with his inspiring hit “’Til You Can’t.” And Hayes dominated TikTok with his Applebee’s inspired danceable earworm, “Fancy Like.”

Brown and Combs are among the top selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts. Both released new albums in 2022 and will be touring overseas.

—Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

RELATED: Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Annual Wine Run and Ride event returns with a twist

Just Posted

The annual Kwantlen First Nation First Salmon Ceremony opens fishing in the spring. A new festival on KFN’s reserve on McMillan Island on Oct. 1 will mark the fall harvest and the end of the season. (KFN/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Salmon and Cranberry Festival comes to McMillan Island

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald was formally sworn in as commander of the RCMP in B.C. on Tuesday, Sept 20 in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: The new officer in charge of the RCMP in B.C. is formally sworn in

RCMP were dispatched to this Langley house after a non-emergency police call turned into a plea for help on June 13, 2020. Three people were discovered dead. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the trial of Kia Ebrahimian got underway. He is charged with the deaths of his sibling Befrin Ebrahimian, their mother Tatiana Bazyar, and Bazyar’s common-law husband Francesco Zangrilli. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley triple murder trial opens with playback of call to police

Map of Willowbrook showing walking distances from the proposed Surrey — Langley SkyTrain extension station. (Township of Langley)
Township goes online and in-person to get input into Willowbrook plan