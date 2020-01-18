Concerts Café Classico returns to Langley Community Music School with violinist Domagoj Ivanovic and pianist Noel McRobbie

The duo will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s sonata for piano and violin No.9, the “Kreutzer”

Violinist Domagoj Ivanovic and pianist Noel McRobbie will perform at Langley Community Music School’s Cafe Classico series at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. (Tawyna Wood/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is hoping to help music lovers beat the winter blues with the help of violinist Domagoj Ivanovic and pianist Noel McRobbie.

The internationally acclaimed pair will share a whirlwind journey of European traditional folk music at the third installment of the school’s Concerts Café Classico series on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Best known as a player with “clear technique and great sensitivity,” Ivanovic has performed throughout the world and has shared the stage with some of Vancouver’s top ensembles including the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Opera Orchestra, and Turning Point Ensemble.

Originally from Croatia, the artist won numerous awards of distinction before receiving a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Violin Performance and a minor in Musicology at the University of Miami, where he served as an assistant concertmaster.

McRobbie, a Canadian born pianist, received his Doctorate of Musical Arts in Piano Pedagogy from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Music from the New England Conservatory.

The artist has received awards in a multitude of prestigious competitions and has toured the world. As concerto soloist, he has performed with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Bulgarian Chamber Orchestra, Jeonju Philharmonic Orchestra, Westcoast Symphony, and the New Westminster Symphony.

The duo will also perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s grandiose Sonata for Piano and Violin No.9, the “Kreutzer.”

When asked about the upcoming performance, Ivanovic responded with nothing but enthusiasm.

“What better way to start the Beethoven year – 250 years since the composer’s birth – than with a performance of the monumental Kreutzer Sonata?” Ivanovic quipped. “Noel and I are thrilled to be presenting this epic work, along with some other audience favorites.”

The event starts at 2:30 p.m. and includes stories and insights into the music with the musicians, hosted by LCMS artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann.

“I invite our Langley audience to sit back and enjoy this varied and delightful program of violin and piano repertoire from some of the greatest “B” composers… Beethoven, Bartok and Bloch! I especially look forward to hearing Beethoven’s iconic and monumental Kreutzer sonata with its virtuosic drive,” Bergmann said.

There will be a short break with complimentary coffee and refreshments before the performance from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Next up for Concerts Café Classico series, an initiative to provide classic music in a cozy, comfortable setting, will be clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester on Feb. 16.

LCMS’s theatre, the Rose Gellert Concert Hall, is located at 4899 207th St.

