Cultural Connections Gallery welcomes figurines and pottery from renowned Korean artists

Artwork from Michelle Kim and Master Potter Jung Hong Kim on display at Langley City Hall

Artwork from two renowned Korean artists, Han-ji Artist Michelle Kim and Master Potter Jung Hong Kim will be on display at Langley City Hall. (Samantha Paulson/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley City will exhibit artwork from two renowned Korean artists, Han-ji Artist Michelle Kim and Master Potter Jung Hong Kim.

The exhibition will open in the Cultural Connections Gallery (main floor in front of the Finance foyer) in Langley City Hall on Friday, January 24.

Michelle Kim and Jung Hong Kim will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with artist demonstrations, hands-on activities, music and refreshments. All are welcome to attend the free event.

“We sincerely appreciate this opportunity of bringing such lovely Han-ji artworks to the Langley community and hope this event will be another great chance to share Korean cultures,” said Kim.

Yu Kyung (Michelle) Kim was born in Gwangju, South Korea, and has been deeply captivated with the arts since childhood; in particular, crafts that have refined her own visual and conceptual style through her focus on the points of intersection between modern and classical.

She loves to use her hands and natural materials to capture a likeness creatively, so it’s been her joy to discover Han-ji Arts and crafts in years since graduation of Seoul Institute of the Arts.

Master Potter Kim has had many exhibitions throughout the Lower Mainland including the Museum of Vancouver and at the Korean Cultural Heritage Festival for the past 16 years.

In addition to making traditional Korean-style pottery, with inlaid slips and a celadon glaze, Master Kim has been giving pottery lessons.

This exhibition will be on display from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday, until Friday, February 14, 20399 Douglas Crescent.

For more information on the exhibition, people can contact Kim Hilton, director of recreation, culture and community services at 604.514.2866 or khilton@langleycity.ca.

