Do-si-do with Aldergrove square dancers

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club caller/DJ Tyler Wagner was resplendent for the fans in his rhinestone-encrusted white Elvis jumpsuit at the annual Cotton Tail Dance this past spring.

Guys “N” Gals Square Dance Club’s new classes and season starts up Sunday, Sept. 9, 1-4 p.m. at OAP #71 Hall, 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove.

The first three classes are free to new dancers or the regular fee is $7 at door.

Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club hold their regular dances on Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. with dancing from 1-2:15 p.m., a break from 2:15-2:30 p.m., followed by Coaches Corner from 2:30-4 p.m. for beginners and to learn mainstream and more with Tyler Wagner and Wendy Krueger as caller/teachers.

The club hosts weekly square dance sessions and lessons Sunday afternoons in Aldergrove and twice a year the club hosts a gala pot luck dinner and dance on a Saturday night, to celebrate New Year’s and Easter.

For information contact Busy Bee 604-358-2841, Tyler 604-817-9350, or Wendy 778-878-4244.