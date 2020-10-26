Graphic on promo material for Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland event.

Graphic on promo material for Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland event.

Drive-through ‘Tech Wonderland’ coming to PNE site weeks before Christmas

Best Buy Canada-backed ‘holiday’ event to raise money for charity

Vancouver’s PNE site will play host an event described as “a fun-filled drive-through experience for family and friends where holiday tradition meets modern technology.”

Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland is set to run from Nov. 20 to 29, 4 to 10 p.m. daily., with net admission proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC.

“You and a carload of loved ones can take a magical guided tour featuring incredible displays, classic holiday tunes, epic eats, fun contests, a Santa car photo booth, and so much more,” says an event advisory.

“These classic holiday traditions are brought to life with a modern twist with the help of the latest and greatest tech from Sony, Google, Xbox, and more. Those in attendance can enter on-site contests with incredible prizes from some of these great tech sponsors.”

Admission will be $20 per carload via the bestbuy.ca website.

The website expands on some of the Tech Wonderland attractions, which include Tunnel of Lights, “festively illuminated by thousands of dazzling Christmas lights.

“Within the tunnel, you’ll drive past classic Woodward’s Windows and our Best Buy Memory Boxes, where classic holiday traditions are brought to life with a modern twist with the help of the latest and greatest tech from Sony, Google, Xbox, and more.

“Upon exiting the tunnel,” the blog continues, “stop by our Santa Car Photo Booth and take a fun picture with Santa Claus himself, while you sit in your car, as you help him get ready to make his deliveries. Then, we hope you’re hungry because we’ve prepared a drive through Food Truck Park, stocked with all your favourites. Afterwards, head on over to our Gaming Demo,where professional gamers will be on hand to show off the next generation of Xbox consoles. Finally, take in a classic holiday TV show or animated short at our Holiday Drive-in Theatre before heading home.”

• RELATED STORY: Glow Gardens light display re-locates to Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID gives Langley musician time and inspiration for new album

Just Posted

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Crown says murder of seven-year-old in Langley was planned, deliberate

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis began Monday in New Westminster

Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com
LETTER: Langley Township council daytime meeting prevents resident involvement

A newcomer to the community is concerned about working people not being able to local politics

Tom Hammel (Special to Langley Advance Times)
COVID gives Langley musician time and inspiration for new album

Collaboration brings ‘high-level’ artists together – but not literally

It’s been eight years since Gordon Spencer (pictured), and cousin, ‘Lil’ Bruce Mayo, were gunned down in a home in Langley, and Spencer’s widow is hoping someone who knows something will step up (file)
Eight years on and still no answers in Langley double murder

Wife of victim makes public appeal for people with information to come forward

Aldergrove’s Shaelyn Lorensen won the 2019-2020 Youth Remembrance Contest with her artwork, held through the Legion National Foundation. (Shaelyn Lorensen/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove resident wins legion’s national youth remembrance art contest

Shaelyn Lorensen’s work is now on display at the National War Museum in Ottawa

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Graphic on promo material for Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland event.
Drive-through ‘Tech Wonderland’ coming to PNE site weeks before Christmas

Best Buy Canada-backed ‘holiday’ event to raise money for charity

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government photo)
Unnamed school in Fraser Health region closed due to COVID-19

Closure announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry during daily briefing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness watches the results on election night. The ex-Liberal’s tumultuous campaign and the narrow margin for victory ahead of the mail-in ballot count leaves the future of the riding’s seat in limbo for at least the next week. (Facebook/Laurie Throness)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Future for Throness uncertain as Chilliwack-Kent awaits results

Chilliwack-Kent candidate hopeful, resigned waiting on final count

Most Read