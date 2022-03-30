Dynamic piano virtuoso to perform in Langley

Carl Petersson, pianist will perform at Langley Community Music Schools on Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The acclaimed pianist, Carl Petersson, will be treating the Lower Mainland to a world-class performance at Langley Community Music Schools’ (LCMS) upcoming Concert Café Classico series concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.

Known for taking a unique approach to masterpieces of the piano repertoire, the virtuoso will be showcasing his exquisite technique and unusual interpretative imagination on the school’s Steinway concert grand piano.

The highly anticipated concert will include Beethoven’s “Moonlight” and Symphony No.7 “Allegretto,” and will see the Canadian premiere of a Triptych for Solo Piano, which was written for Petersson by Danish Composer Lars Bisgaards.

The afternoon will begin at 3 p.m. with a pre-concert conversation with Petersson, hosted by LCMS’s artistic director, Elizabeth Bergmann. The friendly commentary will highlight Petersson’s career and share their personal insights into the afternoon’s selections.

“Carl has received vast praise from both music critics and audiences alike for his virtuosity and unique flair,” said Bergmann.

“We look forward to sharing this concert with the community, and invite everyone to join us for a fantastic afternoon of music.”

Petersson has established a strong following through his international performances, including collaboration with orchestras such as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Kraków Philharmonic, the Pilsen Philharmonic Orchestra and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

Frequently invited to participate in numerous festivals around the world, Petersson is also an active recording artist and sought-after lecturer.

Born in 1981 in Lund, Sweden, Petersson began playing the piano at the age of fifteen. Within ten years, he graduated from the Royal Danish Academy of Music in Copenhagen with degrees in piano and pedagogy under José Ribera.

During his studies, he partook in numerous international master classes in Denmark, Sweden, and Israel. Carl was awarded the Tel-Hai International Piano MasterClasses scholarship four years in succession, where he studied with Pnina Salzman, Victor Derevianco, Emanuel Krasovsky, Staffan Scheja, and Nikolai Petrov.

Seating for the concert is limited and tickets will not be available at the door. Covid protocols will be in place, and in accordance with Provincial health orders, proof of vaccination will be required.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. People can call the box office at 604-534-2848 or visit langleymusic.com to learn more. The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 Street, Langley, BC.

Upcoming concerts at the school include chamber music with Ian Parker & Friends: trumpeter Jens Lindemann and violinist Jasper Wood on April 30, Tour de Force with the Fringe Percussion Ensemble on May 15 and the third concert in the Lineage Series with the Rose Gellert String Quartet on May 7.

