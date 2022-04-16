Earth Day celebrations to take place in Langley’s Douglas Park

Many community-based organizations to participate at the family-friendly in-person event

Nicole Marples, executive director of Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) at one of their past events. (Langley Advance Times files)

It will be one of the first in-person celebrations in Langley since COVID-19 hit, and the first dedicated Earth Day event for Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS).

In partnership with Langley City and its Environment Sustainability Committee, Earth Day will be marked by a free, family-friendly, in-person event at Douglas Park on Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are so excited to have our first public event in Douglas Park to celebrate Mother Earth, as a community,” said City Councillor Rosemary Wallace, committee chair.

“We hope that with this educational event, residents can take away some valuable information about biodiversity, food security, and sustainable practices, specifically as we work together to conquer climate change,” Wallace added.

Throughout the day, there will be interactive sustainability workshops, including:

Foraging walk led by a resident expert at 11 a.m.

Balcony gardening workshop at noon

Gardening with kids workshop at 1 p.m.

There will be both self-led and interactive displays and sustainability activities by a number of community-based organizations, including LEPS, Langley Field Naturalists, Nicomekl Enhancement Society, Township Sustainability Department, and the Mason Bee Company, which was created to inspire and educate the public about the benefits of mason bees which increase a garden’s productivity.

“LEPS is thrilled to be part of the organizing committee for this event. Surprisingly, LEPS has never held a dedicated Earth Day event, and this is one of our first in-person community events in two years!” said Nichole Marples, executive director. “It’s so exciting to be able to engage with our community again. We are excited to share all the fun activities and events with kids and adults alike as we celebrate our most precious planet earth.”

Other activities at the event include Douglas Park Community Garden tours, strawberry planting giveaways, free bags of compost (one per family while supplies last) made from processed curbside organics, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a litter-free picnic lunch and spend the day celebrating mother earth at Douglas Park.

For more information, people can visit langleycity.ca or call LEPS at 604-532-3511.

.