Ellisa Sun performs at Bez Arts Hub

Ellisa Sun shows off her “fun jazz” sound at the Bez Arts Center. (Special to Patric Carver/Langley Advance Times)

San Francisco-based singer Ellisa Sun will be bringing her “fun jazz” to Langley’s Bez Arts Hub this coming Friday.

The artist said “my sound is kind of hard for me to describe. It’s a mixture of jazz, pop, soul, and RNB. You can compare it to Nora Jones – more relaxing, hang-out music. Some people have described it as “fun jazz””.

Sun is nearly finished with her first national tour which has brought her all across the United States and now finally Canada.

“I’ve been to Vancouver before,” Sun said, “and I used to visit Langley a bit when I was young – but I haven’t been in a very long time.”

Sun joins the Bez Arts stage with Vancouver artist Ursidae and her partner Ken Michienzi who pushes the already unique sound further with his Cujon box drum.

Read More: Bez Arts Hub looks to match creative BC grant

Sun said Langley concert-goers can expect a “very genuine and heartfelt evening of music and storytelling. It will be a very intimate setting.”

Tickets can be purchased for Sun’s 8 p.m. show on Friday, June 7th directly from the Bez Arts Hub website.

People can listen to Sun’s music and see the final leg of her upcoming tour dates on her webpage, Ellisa Sun.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________