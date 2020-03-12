Damn Chandelier played Boppin’ in the Plaza last summer. (You’ve Gotta Have Friends/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Entertainers wanted to fill two stages for Langley City Community Day, Saturday, June 20th

Dance groups, contortionists, comedians, children’s entertainers, and musicians welcome to apply

Preparations are well underway for the 26th annual Community Day celebration on Saturday, June 20, with many sponsors, entertainers, community booths, activity providers, food vendors, and beverage purveyors already locked in.

Langley City’s Community Day Committee is now looking for a wide variety of acts from local dance groups, contortionists, comedians, children’s entertainers, and musicians to perform on the City’s community stage plus one headliner for the Spirit Square Stage to close out the celebrations.

Live entertainment, booths and activities will be ready to go at 11 a.m. and carry on throughout the day. The community stage will be host to smaller, more intimate half-hour performances until 4 p.m., with the headliner to close out the event from 4 to 6 p.m.

All performers and entertainers must apply before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, to be considered, and successful applicants will be awarded in April.

Eligibility/Consideration for the Spirit Square Stage:

– Open to all lower mainland bands/performers, preference given to bands and groups as individual, duos and trios get lost on the large stage area.

– Supply sound equipment and work with the sound tech supplied by the Community Day committee

– Play a wide range of music that appeals to the broader public

– Perform for two hours – 4 to 6 p.m. up to three sets

– The proposal must fit within the set budget and should be based on experience

Eligibility/Consideration for the Community Stage:

– Open to all Langley performers and the surrounding community. Individuals, duos, trios and small groups are eligible. The Community Stage is open to musicians, comedians, dance groups.

– Performers need to work with the sound system provided.

– Half-hour performances will be scheduled throughout the day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

– Honorariums will be provided based on group size and experience

HOW TO APPLY/REQUIREMENTS: (ALL SUBMISSIONS MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING)

A. Performer/Group name, address, phone, email

B. A written description of the entertainment, including the style of music, previous gigs and

length of the performance.

C. Please submit a demo tape, video clip or audio clip.

D. Submit a proposed setlist, if applicable, with or without a short break between sets.

Applications can be submitted in hard copy attention: Director of Recreation, Culture and Community Services, City of Langley, 20399 Douglas Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 4B3 OR via email at khilton@langleycity.ca

