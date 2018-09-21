Family dynamics comedy comes to the Langley Playhouse

Brad Williams is directing the fall production of a comedy, Be My Baby, at the Langley Playhouse.

Miranda Fatur

Langley Times Reporter

The sound of hit ’60s tunes will fill the Langley Playhouse during their upcoming show, Be My Baby.

Director Brad Williams, who is from White Rock, said the last time he directed a show in Langley was 35 years ago.

He returns this year to direct the Langley Players’ fall production, a show he describes as “simple and sweet as times in the ’60s could have been.”

Be My Baby is a comedy written by Ken Ludwig that follows an older man and woman on their journey to San Francisco.

The production’s premise revolves around family relationships, particularly between the older duo who recently became in-laws, one on the groom’s side and one on the bride’s side.

The pair takes a flight together to run a family errand — picking up an adopted newborn baby for the bride.

“The play is about family. Families were just as complicated then as they are today,” said Williams.

Williams described the lead roles as a “somewhat crusty old Scottish man,” and a “prudish, older English woman.”

The Scottish man is played by Langley Players drama club member John Wood and the English woman is played by member Mahara Sinclaire.

“Ultimately, they learn things from each other, and the relationship evolves,” said Williams.

Williams said the crowd will enjoy hearing snippets of ’60s music and singing along with artists like Elvis Presley, The Beatles and The Monkees.

The most challenging part of the production will be the scene changes.

“There are more than two dozen,” said Williams.

Williams said the audience will have a good time playing pretend and using their imaginations.

“I’ve never done a play this challenging. There are multiple scene changes. Those are accomplished mostly by lighting and asking the audience to engage their imagination and to join us in our play. They must imagine that plain black chairs can become plane seats, an automobile and plush room furniture.”

The play also features a revolving backdrop, a wall with an imaginary door and intricate lighting.

Since the production has many components, Williams said the technical team has also played a big role.

“It’s a tech-y show with lots of props, scene changes, light changes, set changes and costume changes. The tech is quite complicated.”

All ages can enjoy the show said Williams.

“It’s for anyone who has a family and, let’s face it, we all do in one shape or form. The play is basically all about the love and the bond that the arrival of a baby can create. From the way it changes the landscape and people’s relationships with one another.”

Williams said he hopes the audience will immerse themselves in the story line and sing along with the songs.

“When the lights go out and you’re listening to Be My Baby by The Ronettes, please sing along. It’s a play-along play.”

Opening night is Oct. 11 and the show runs until Nov. 10. Performances take place at the Langley Playhouse, at 4307 200 St.

For more information, the Langley Players can be contacted by e-mail: info@langleyplayers.com. Tickets can be purchased online.

