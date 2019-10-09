Family squabbles fill up the stage in production of Social Security

Social Security, a comedic story about a married pair of art dealers, is Surrey Little Theatre’s (SLT) newest production, written by playwright Andrew Bergman and directed by Kayt Roth.

The Broadway play tells the story of how a couple’s domestic tranquility is shattered with the arrival of the wife’s prim sister, her uptight husband, and her bitter mother – all the while trying to save their college daughter from the horrors of college promiscuity.

“Social Security is a play about how love is not just a young person’s game, but that it can come to us at any age, in any form, and when we’re least expecting it.” Roth explained.

The six-person cast includes North Otter actor Ian Harrison playing the role of an elderly artist.

“Since retiring, I’ve been able to work as an actor,” Harrison said. “Movies, TV, commercials. The director, Kayt, invited me to come audition and I got the part. It’s smaller role, but he’s a fascinating old man, two years shy of 100 years of age who falls in love with this wonderful old lady, Sophie.”

Trained as an actor, Harrison even appeared on an episode of The Beachcombers during his early career. When the acting business seemed like it couldn’t quite offer up enough work, Harrison turned his attention to teaching.

“When I was younger and said I was going to be an actor, people told me to have a back-up and that not many people succeed in acting. Now, when you see what’s going in Langley, Abbotsford, Surrey, even Vancouver – there are movies being filmed and all this work being done,” Harrison explained. “You have a better chance making it as an actor here than you do becoming Prime Minister.”

Social Security is running Oct. 17 to Nov. 16, Thursday to Saturday, at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees Oct. 27, Nov. 3, and 10, at 2 p.m.

Interested theatre-goers can find out more and purchase their tickets at www.surreylittletheatre.com.

Surrey Little Theatre is located at 7027 184th St.

“The play is a really good one – something that hasn’t been played a lot and that you’ve seen 1000 times. It will likely be brand new to people and there are some very funny scenes,” Harrison explained.

“The cast is high quality, people that care about the art. And then you got this tiny little theatre – people will feel like their right on the stage,” he added.

The Christmas show UFO Ho-Ho runs next at SLT, Dec. 6 to 15.

