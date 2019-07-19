Ferdinand’s at City Park

Langley City presents Ferdinand at Movies in the Park this Friday night at City Park. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Langley City hosts Movies in the Park this Friday, July 19, with a screening of the 2017 animated family film Ferdinand.

Ferdinand tells the story of a bull with a big heart who is mistaken for a dangerous beast and captured from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. It is based on the 1936 book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf.

This week’s movie will be held at City Park (4949 207 Street) and not Douglas Park where movies have been screened in the past.

The movie starts at sundown, 9:15 p.m., and is free for all to attend.

People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and snacks to make the evening comfortable.

A cash-only concession will be available on site for people to purchase treats.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________