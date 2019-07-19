Langley City presents Ferdinand at Movies in the Park this Friday night at City Park. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Ferdinand’s at City Park

Langley City screens movie in the park tonight

Langley City hosts Movies in the Park this Friday, July 19, with a screening of the 2017 animated family film Ferdinand.

Ferdinand tells the story of a bull with a big heart who is mistaken for a dangerous beast and captured from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. It is based on the 1936 book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf.

This week’s movie will be held at City Park (4949 207 Street) and not Douglas Park where movies have been screened in the past.

The movie starts at sundown, 9:15 p.m., and is free for all to attend.

People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and snacks to make the evening comfortable.

A cash-only concession will be available on site for people to purchase treats.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Summer in the City – July 19-26
Next story
With fifty-seven acts planned, local music festival doubles in size and scope

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Fair kicks off with 10th anniversary show n’ shine

The 107th annual Aldergrove Fair kicked off with some showy vehicles on… Continue reading

Gymnasts compete for spot on national team in Langley

Young and elite level gymnasts were competing at the LEC

TransLink estimates the entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12 billion

The proposed route could have eight stations

Figures reveal spike in highway traffic jams between Abbotsford and Langley

Nearly one in 20 westbound vehicles between Abbotsford and Langley clocked at under 60 km/h

Township council to debate fate of empty Fort Langley buildings

A demolition permit has been sought for the boarded-up buildings

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Former Fernie Ghostrider re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Josh Teves has signed a two-year contract with the NHL team

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Most Read