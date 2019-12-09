Langley Death-Pop Rockers, Skeleton Club, release debut LP Death, Love & Money, which has already hit 50,000 streams. (Eric Alper/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Former Langley resident ‘bounces around genres’ with death-pop record

Skeleton Club releases debut album Death, Love & Money.

They say the only givens in life are death and taxes; for death-pop rockers Skeleton Club and their debut album, those guarantees are more along the lines of Death, Love & Money.

So goes the name of the trio’s 11-track LP, a number Andrew Matthews, vocalist and bassist for the band, said wasn’t landed on with any sense of coincidence.

“We only ever release music with an odd number of songs,” he said. “Chris [Anglin] has OCD and doesn’t ‘do’ even numbers.”

Anglin, Skeleton Club’s guitarist and synth-player, has been lifelong friends with Matthews – the former growing up in Tsawwassen and the latter hailing from Langley.

Now based in Montreal, the pair have since added Nova Scotian drummer Morgan Zwicker to the mix.

“It was a Kijiji ad, you know, where any self-respecting story starts,” Matthews said. “But we quickly found we had more in common than just being broke and incredibly good looking… our music.”

READ MORE: ‘Good music, humour, and sensitivity – it’s gotta be the whole package’

After recording most of the album in what Matthews described as “a big, old lodge on a river,” Death, Love & Money, was released in early October.

Two months later, Skeleton Club is on the receiving end of 50,000+ streams.

“We focused on cohesiveness and on improving lyrically,” Matthews said. “That was a priority more on this album than anything else we’ve written in the past.”

The inspiration for the sound they have dubbed “death pop,” stems from Leonard Cohen to Kanye West, Nirvana to St. Vincent, Jimi Hendrix to XXXTentacion – the varied list is a large one.

“I wanted to make this record with a really wide range of sound,” says Mathews. “I wanted to be able to bounce around genres, but also have a consistent lyrical theme.”

Death, Love & Money, their self-produced LP, is available now on all major streaming sites.

