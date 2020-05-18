Check out the Fort Langley Artists Group Facebook for their latest showing. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley artists kick off season with a ‘virtual menagerie’

Flagstop Gallery in the historic CN station isn’t open yet, but the artists are hosting a show online

For almost two decades, the May long weekend has been a big deal for the Fort Langley Artists Group.

The May Day holiday always marked the season opening of the Flagstop Gallery located in the historic CN Rail station in Fort Langley.

But this year, the doors to the gallery were not opened on the long weekend, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing.

So, FLAG – like many other companies and organizations – is currently using social media to showcase its members creations.

Their season’s opening exhibition, Hooves, Paws, and Claws, wentonline as of May 16, explained participating artist Gabrielle Strauss.

ONE OF LAST YEAR’S SHOWS: Fort Langley Artists Group paint anonymous works for charity

“Original works of art on the theme of hooves, paws, and claws were created over the winter months. You will be amazed to see how the 14 FLAG artists interpreted this challenging theme,” she said, calling it a “virtual menagerie.”

FLAG has also organized a separate virtual charity show of original 10 X 10 X 1.5” paintings each selling for $100. Langley Hospice Society receives 50 per cent of the sales, and last year that translated to $650 being donated to the cause.

“See if you can figure out the name of the artist for each charity piece. The artist’s signature is located on the back of the artwork to keep you guessing,” said Strauss.

FLAG has three exhibitions planned this season. The first, Hooves, Paws, and Claws debuted online this weekend. Still to come is the Artists’ Choice show, plus Life on the West Coast.

Typically, the gallery is open weekends May to September, from noon to 4 p.m.

While they’ve launched the season in cyberspace, their website indicates they’re expecting to reopen the physical gallery next month.

But Strauss said: “Only when it is safe to do so, will the group’s exhibitions return to the Flagstop Gallery.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Artart exhibitCoronavirusFort Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Theatre in the Country offering weekly performances through Zoom

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Fort Langley artists kick off season with a ‘virtual menagerie’

Flagstop Gallery in the historic CN station isn’t open yet, but the artists are hosting a show online

VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

‘Spontaneous’ drive replaces annual May Day Parade, surprising village residents and shoppers alike

B.C. pilots to honour Snowbirds member killed in crash with Lower Mainland flyover

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

VIDEO: Toddler rushed to hospital after being trapped in Langley car accident

Township fire crews extricated victims from a car at 5800-block of 232nd Street Sunday night

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Commander calls Snowbirds crash ‘worst nightmare’ as Forces begins investigation

One service member was killed while another was seriously injured in the crash

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online in lieu of in-person events

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

Fashionable face masks mark new trend: Canadian designers go bold in mask style

Canadians are beginning to turn towards masks amid the pandemic

British Columbians navigate addiction recovery during the pandemic

Dakota Johnny and Stephen Vickets are residents of Foundation House

Most Read