Fort Langley artists kick off season with a ‘virtual menagerie’

Flagstop Gallery in the historic CN station isn’t open yet, but the artists are hosting a show online

Check out the Fort Langley Artists Group Facebook for their latest showing. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

For almost two decades, the May long weekend has been a big deal for the Fort Langley Artists Group.

The May Day holiday always marked the season opening of the Flagstop Gallery located in the historic CN Rail station in Fort Langley.

But this year, the doors to the gallery were not opened on the long weekend, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing.

So, FLAG – like many other companies and organizations – is currently using social media to showcase its members creations.

Their season’s opening exhibition, Hooves, Paws, and Claws, wentonline as of May 16, explained participating artist Gabrielle Strauss.

“Original works of art on the theme of hooves, paws, and claws were created over the winter months. You will be amazed to see how the 14 FLAG artists interpreted this challenging theme,” she said, calling it a “virtual menagerie.”

FLAG has also organized a separate virtual charity show of original 10 X 10 X 1.5” paintings each selling for $100. Langley Hospice Society receives 50 per cent of the sales, and last year that translated to $650 being donated to the cause.

“See if you can figure out the name of the artist for each charity piece. The artist’s signature is located on the back of the artwork to keep you guessing,” said Strauss.

FLAG has three exhibitions planned this season. The first, Hooves, Paws, and Claws debuted online this weekend. Still to come is the Artists’ Choice show, plus Life on the West Coast.

Typically, the gallery is open weekends May to September, from noon to 4 p.m.

While they’ve launched the season in cyberspace, their website indicates they’re expecting to reopen the physical gallery next month.

But Strauss said: “Only when it is safe to do so, will the group’s exhibitions return to the Flagstop Gallery.”

