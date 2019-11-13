Fort Langley honours two influential Canadian historical figures

Louis Riel Day and Douglas Day to be celebrated Nov 16, 17 at the National Historic Site

Fort Langley National Historic Site (FLNHS) will highlight the contributions of two historical characters this weekend, whose impact on Canada continues today.

Nancy Hildebrand, promotions officer at FLNHS, said the weekend will provide Langley will a great opportunity to learn about the province’s past.

“The two events are quite different, though it’s interesting both events highlight the important contributions of a historic figure,” Hildebrand explained. “Our national historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of our nation and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history.”

On Saturday Nov. 16, Parks Canada hosts the fourth annual Louis Riel Day, which will be presented by a group of Métis organizations at FLNHS.

Visitors will be able to experience a multitude of Métis cultural activities, from finger weaving to jigging and archery. A flag ceremony is also scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

“Louis Riel Day is a popular, interesting event with lots to see and do, thanks to the six Métis organizations who organize it. Working together with more than 300 Indigenous communities across Canada, Parks Canada and Indigenous peoples are partners in conserving, restoring, and presenting Canada’s natural and cultural heritage,” Hildebrand explained.

The six local organizations are working together to present Louis Riel Day are the North Fraser Métis Association, Fraser Valley Métis Association (Abbotsford), Golden Ears Métis Society (Maple Ridge), Chilliwack Métis Association, Waceya Métis Society (Langley) and the NOVA Métis Heritage Association (Surrey).

On Sunday, Nov. 17, FLNHS will celebrate the day James Douglas proclaimed British Columbia a Crown Colony inside Fort Langley’s Big House (officially Nov. 19, 1858).

Read More: Local ghost stories and eerie encounters return in time for Halloween

Visitors will learn about Douglas, B.C.’s first governor, at the very birthplace of the province.

Two of the day’s highlights include a proclamation-themed skit at noon in the Big House and a special White Glove Program at 1:30 p.m., where visitors will have the opportunity to see James Douglas’ original satchel.

”Because this event was one of the main reasons that Fort Langley was made a national historic site, visitors can learn about the proclamation of B.C. every day by viewing the exhibits in the Big House, listening to our audio tour or speaking with our heritage interpreters,” Hildebrand added.

For more information on both days, people can visit www.pc.gc.ca.

Admission is $7.80 per adult and $6.55 per senior. There will be free admittance for youth 17 and under, or for anyone wearing a Métis sash on Nov. 16.

FLNHS’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

Just Posted

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a Langley-based campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Aldergrove sees Centurion tank, tears, and war veterans march

An estimated 2,500 people paid their respects at the Aldergrove cenotaph on Nov. 11

Aldergrove eagles soar like planes in the Remembrance Day sky

Jim Sclater of Aldergrove penned his second poem in remembrance of Canada’s soldiers and veterans

Artists go incognito for new exhibition

Langley Arts Council display anonymous artwork up for sale at Township Civic Facility.

Suspect in Langley child’s murder appears in court

Kerryann Lewis is awaiting trial for first degree murder

Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

B.C. government grappling with multiple labour disputes by public-sector unions

Public-sector unions may have expectations of a labour-friendly NDP government

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Bargaining to resume in Metro Vancouver transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

Both sides might be headed back to the table to prevent new overtime ban

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Most Read