Fort Langley Jazz Festival goes year-round

Jazz in the Fort kicks off first live show at Mangia e Scappa, Sept. 8, with Nina Michelle

Jazz in the Fort picks right up where The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival left off, offering live music every month in different venues and events around the village.

Organizers Karen Zukas and Dave Quinn said the positive reception of their JazzFest after parties last July gave them the idea to keep on going with it.

“This not only gives a chance to have great world class jazz and blues acts come to Fort Langley, but it’s in people’s own backyard – they don’t have to go all the way to Vancouver,” Zukas said.

Seven pubs and restaurants housed a variety of performances and after parties during the festival, providing space for more acts to sing and play.

Already planning for the next Jazz and Arts Festival, Zukas and Quinn said each artist performing over the next ten months will be a taste of what’s to come next summer; they’ll all be coming back to perform, July 24-26, 2020.

This series kicks off with a dinner jazz performance on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mangia e Scappa, 23238 Mavis Ave. The Dave Quinn Trio will take the stage, featuring international jazz vocalist, Nina Michelle.

The Vancouver-born singer is now based in Munich, Germany and has recorded several albums in five different languages.

Read More: VIDEO: A local music mosaic

“Our first Jazz in the Fort performance is a fantastic opportunity for people to catch a world-renowned jazz vocalist while enjoying authentic Italian food in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere,” Quinn explained.

Quinn added that his he is excited to perform Saturday evening in a whole new vibe as opposed to their regular Sunday set at Mangia e Scappa.

Quinn will be performing the saxophone and clarinet with Doug Louie on piano. There are no tickets, but reservations are required to attend, which can be made at www.mangiaescappa.com or by calling 604-888-4104.

The pair say that a variety of different acts are lined up for each of the months remaining in 2019, including a performance during the Cranberry Festival at Rail and River and Saba Bistro following the Fort Langley Christmas Tree Lighting in late November.

“We think this is going to be a wonderful opportunity,” Zukas added.

Announcements can be found at www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Dallas Smith drops eighth No. 1 single

Just Posted

Langley Community Calendar: Sept. 4, 2019 edition

Watch for the community calendar in Wednesday’s print edition and the arts calendar in Fridays.

Fort Langley museum project gets $3 million in federal funds

The museum expansion will include a partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation

Otter Co-op covers lunch for Cruise-In volunteers

Following in the footsteps of Safeway, 150 hard-working volunters will eat free

Community wades together to clean up Creekside Park

LEPS and BCES volunteers remove more than 700 pounds of garbage from Bertrand Creek

Fort Langley Jazz Festival goes year-round

Jazz in the Fort kicks off first live show at Mangia e Scappa, Sept. 8, with Nina Michelle

Langley school kicks off school year with dance party

James Hill Elementary welcomed back students in a special way

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Fundraiser for family of Abbotsford teen killed in highway crash doubles goal in 24 hours

High school student crashed car after leaving grad party on Sept. 3 in Chilliwack

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

Most Read