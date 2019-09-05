Fort Langley Jazz Festival goes year-round

Jazz in the Fort kicks off first live show at Mangia e Scappa, Sept. 8, with Nina Michelle

Jazz in the Fort picks right up where The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival left off, offering live music every month in different venues and events around the village.

Organizers Karen Zukas and Dave Quinn said the positive reception of their JazzFest after parties last July gave them the idea to keep on going with it.

“This not only gives a chance to have great world class jazz and blues acts come to Fort Langley, but it’s in people’s own backyard – they don’t have to go all the way to Vancouver,” Zukas said.

Seven pubs and restaurants housed a variety of performances and after parties during the festival, providing space for more acts to sing and play.

Already planning for the next Jazz and Arts Festival, Zukas and Quinn said each artist performing over the next ten months will be a taste of what’s to come next summer; they’ll all be coming back to perform, July 24-26, 2020.

This series kicks off with a dinner jazz performance on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mangia e Scappa, 23238 Mavis Ave. The Dave Quinn Trio will take the stage, featuring international jazz vocalist, Nina Michelle.

The Vancouver-born singer is now based in Munich, Germany and has recorded several albums in five different languages.

“Our first Jazz in the Fort performance is a fantastic opportunity for people to catch a world-renowned jazz vocalist while enjoying authentic Italian food in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere,” Quinn explained.

Quinn added that his he is excited to perform Saturday evening in a whole new vibe as opposed to their regular Sunday set at Mangia e Scappa.

Quinn will be performing the saxophone and clarinet with Doug Louie on piano. There are no tickets, but reservations are required to attend, which can be made at www.mangiaescappa.com or by calling 604-888-4104.

The pair say that a variety of different acts are lined up for each of the months remaining in 2019, including a performance during the Cranberry Festival at Rail and River and Saba Bistro following the Fort Langley Christmas Tree Lighting in late November.

“We think this is going to be a wonderful opportunity,” Zukas added.

Announcements can be found at www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

