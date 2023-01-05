Fort Langley museum grounds site for original art creation fostering healing and reconciliation

#HopeAndHealingCanada art installations have been created at sites around North America

Tracey-Mae Chambers created a custom art installation at the Chilliwack Museum as part of her #HopeAndHealingCanada series. (Facebook)

Artist Tracey-Mae Chambers’ work #HopeAndHealingCanada is on view outside the Langley Centennial Museum. Look for the red yarn.

Across North America, Chambers has been creating and constructing site-specific installations. This two-year long project entitled,#HopeAndHealingCanada has taken Chambers to many different places, including the Museum of Vancouver, Gabriola Arts, and the Chilliwack Museum and Archives.

“The installations are constructed with red acrylic yarn, which is strong and resilient. The string represents the connectivity between each other and our environment, as it will also not last forever,” explained Chambers.

Weaved and morphed with red acrylic yarn, these installations hint at the past and present stories that each site holds for their community. With this project, Chambers hopes to bridge the gap between settlers and First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people through art that is both welcoming and thought-provoking.

The Langley Centennial Museum building, 9135 King St., is now closed, but the public can view the art on the grounds between Jan. 10 and April 10.

Chambers has been invited to share this work at the Langley Centennial Museum in Fort Langley, now closed to the public as the Township of Langley prepares to open a new salishan Place by the River, across the street in 2023.

Chambers has previously explored many media, from painting to encaustic sculptures to environmental arts. Traces of these approaches can be seen in #HopeAndHealingCanada as she paints many different public places with strokes of red yarn.

Chambers has worked as an artist for nearly a decade. Currently based in Beamsville, Ont., Chambers is a member of the Métis Nation of Ontario, her family is from the traditional Métis communities of Sault Ste. Marie and Penetanguishene, Ont.

#HopeAndHealingCanada Artist Talk

Join us for an Artist Talk as we learn more about Tracey-Mae Chambers’ art practice and her internationally grown project, #HopeAndHealingCanada.

The talk will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Join the Artist Talk through the Township website, citing meeting ID: 858 3926 7945.

.

• READ MORE: asf

• READ MORE: adf

.