Foundry Langley receives a 98-square-foot outdoor mural

The 98-square-foot outdoor mural was based on a design by a brother-and-sister duo of Kwantlen First Nation artists Elinor and Noah Atkins. The mural was recently put on display at Foundry Langley office. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A collaborative ‘paint by number’ art mural, which became a centrepiece of the 2022 Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival in July, has now found a permanent home at Foundry Langley.

The concept of a mural was based on a desire by the organizing committee of the festival to collaborate with Kwantlen First Nation, share their culture, and create greater understanding, learning, and a step towards reconciliation.

The 98-square-foot outdoor mural was based on a design by a brother and sister duo who are Kwantlen First Nation artists – Elinor and Noah Atkins.

Dave Quinn, the festival’s co-founder and artistic director, said the concept of the mural was intended to mark Canada’s emergence from the pandemic by having the community come together and create a collaborative piece that represented the theme of “reflection, recovery, and rejuvenation.”

“It evoked an emotional response that we could only have hoped for,” Quinn said.

The mural design incorporated butterflies and bumble bees with flowers, along a river side.

A 23-year-old artist, Elinor said the butterflies represent hope, change, growth, and transformation, while the bumble bees represent community and communication, flowers rebloom every year and bring light and colour back into the world. And lastly, she said, the Fraser River depicted in the design is a symbolic representation of Kwantlen First Nations as people of the river.

Kristin Coyne, manager of Foundry and clinical services at Encompass Support Services Society (ESSS), believes the mural “truly” captures the heart of what the Foundry aims to accomplish.

“Our focus is on community working together; centring youth in the process, and creating a welcoming space for all young people and their families. We value our relationship with Kwantlen First Nation and the Indigenous community members here, and send special thanks to the festival, artists, and everyone who made this possible,” Coyne said.

“We are excited that Foundry Langley was chosen as the location to display this piece of artwork,” Coyne concluded.

Foundry Langley, operated by ESSS, is a centre that provides integrated health and wellness services and supports that address five core areas – primary care (coming soon), mental health, substance use, peer support, as well as social services for youth ages 12 to 24 and their families.

