Noah Poirier (left) of Mission and the Blue Hearts (Hank and Mark) will duke it out this Sunday in the solo/duo category of the International Blues Challenge, hosted by the Fraser Valley Blues Society.

Fraser Valley Blues Society hosts International Blues Challenge

Competition takes place on Sunday, June 22 during Aldergrove Fair Days

The Abbotsford-based Fraser Valley Blues Society holds its International Blues Challenge (IBC) on Sunday, July 22 during Aldergrove Fair Days.

The challenge runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the main stage at Aldergrove Athletic Park and the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, 26770 29 Ave.

Local artists and bands will contend to represent B.C. at the 35th annual IBC in Memphis, Tennessee in January 2019.

The Beale Street experience brings musicians, bands and fans together to enjoy and compete for recognition as the top blues acts in the world.

In the solo/duo category, the Blue Hearts from Victoria will duke it out against Noah Poirier from Mission.

In the band category, three Maple Ridge bands are fighting for the right: James Buddy Rogers, the Hell’s Gate Blues Band, and the James Thorhaug Band.

Gate entrance is by donation. Visit fvblues.com or aldergrovefair.ca for more information.

Previous story
VIDEO: History of Langley pioneer Philip Jackman comes alive in new biography

Just Posted

Langley’s Brunsch bunch

It’s all relative for lacrosse-playing brothers who are teammates

14-year-old pilot attempts to break Guinness World Record at Langley airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab wants to become youngest pilot with fewest hours logged to fly solo

Lower Mainland cools down as heat wave lifts

Environment Canada predicts temperatures in the mid to low 20s

Fraser Health launches new drug-use support team to curb overdoses

Nearly 200 people have been killed by illicit drug overdoses in the region so far in 2018

Langley twins sell out sixth cancer fundraising concert

This Saturday’s Gone Country - Here for the Cure is a multi-artist show raising money for the cause.

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Winners, losers from the federal cabinet shuffle

Here’s who will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election

Price no guarantee for safety with horse riding helmets: new report

A Swedish insurance report reveals that many brands of equestrian helmets do not protect riders as well as they could.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

Most Read

  • Langley twins sell out sixth cancer fundraising concert

    This Saturday’s Gone Country - Here for the Cure is a multi-artist show raising money for the cause.

  • Fraser Valley Blues Society hosts International Blues Challenge

    Competition takes place on Sunday, June 22 during Aldergrove Fair Days