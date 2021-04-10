Fraser Valley tulip attraction returns this weekend for 1 month

More than 6.5 million bulbs in all at this year’s colourful Chilliwack Tulips event

A woman takes a photo of tulips in bloom during the Tulips of the Valley Festival on May 2, 2017. The colourful spring event, now called Chilliwack Tulips, opens on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The bulbs are back.

The vast and colourful fields featuring millions of flowers that make up the annual Chilliwack Tulips event (formerly Chilliwack Tulip Festival), will be open as of Sunday, April 11.

“We couldn’t be happier to be back,” said founder Kate Onos-Gilbert. “We look forward to welcoming local Fraser Valley residents to the fields this year.”

Launched in 2006, Chilliwack Tulips was the first event of its kind in the Fraser Valley and it’s still the largest in B.C. The attraction was forced to take a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it returns this year for its 15th annual edition.

Due to the current provincial travel advisory (avoiding non-essential travel outside of your region), the tulips team is encouraging only residents of the Fraser Valley visit the fields at this time.

Chilliwack Tulips is justly famous for its namesake flower fields. Guests can roam among more than 20 acres of 25-plus tulip varieties, plus over 16 types of double daffodils, and 10 varieties of hyacinths. There will be more than 6.5 million bulbs in all.

Tulips in bloom during the Tulips of the Valley Festival on May 2, 2017. The colourful spring event, now called Chilliwack Tulips, opens on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

There are also photo-op props throughout the fields and a flower store on site.

There will be many COVID-19 protocols in place, including: directional pathways will be three- to five-metres wide; the fields’ capacity will be limited to 25 per cent; tickets will be sold online only and in one-hour blocks; masks are mandatory; and hand-sanitizing stations will be available in multiple locations.

Chilliwack Tulips is located at 41310 Yale Rd. It opens on Sunday, April 11 and is open daily for about three to four weeks. For more info, including ticket sales, go to chilliwacktulips.com.

Note: In terms of blooming times, the “Chilliwack Spring Blooms” (featuring full bloom hyacinths and early blooming double daffodils, along with a four-acre field of budding tulips) will take place April 11 to 16. “Chilliwack Tulips” (the remaining acres of tulips) will be in bloom from April 16 until at least May 2.

