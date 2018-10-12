Free celebration marked 15th year for Diwali Festival of Lights

Residents are invited to experience diversity at Muriel Arnason Library this Saturday.

Muriel Arnason Library is once again hosting a Diwali celebration this Saturday afternoon, from 1 to 3 p.m.

This is the 15th annual Diwali festival of lights celebration, explained librarian Sarwan Singh Randhawa.

“Diwali, which means ‘a row of lights,’ is the most widely celebrated Indian festival, and marks the victory of good over evil and the beginning of the New Year in India,” he elaborated.

It’s a free, drop-in event emphasizing cultural diversity with crafts, facepainting, henna, Indian music, refreshments, and live Bhangra performances.

For more information, people can please call 604-532-3590, or visit Muriel Arnason Library, in the Township of Langley civic facility at 20338 65th Ave.