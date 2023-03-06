Free children’s concert at upcoming Family Intro To Music night

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is welcoming everyone in the community to its annual Family Intro to Music Night open house next week.

The highlight of the popular event, which is set for Tuesday March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., will be a free children’s concert featuring renowned percussionist Bruce Henczel.

The free evening in the Rose Gellert Hall will begin with student performances, and the public are invited to take a hands-on tour of a variety of different instruments – from violin to saxophone and everything between, said the school’s early learning coordinator Tammy Hummel.

This is an opportunity to tour the facility, meet the teachers, and learn more about the school’s diverse music programs for students of all ages and levels, including classical, popular, and world music, Hummel explained.

“The children love seeing and hearing the concerts and demonstrations, and are overjoyed to be able to try so many different instruments in-person,” she said.

Audience members young and old will then be treated to some heart-pounding fun when Henzcel takes to the stage at 7 p.m. Showcasing a range of percussion instruments, he will perform an interactive program with rhythms from around the world — from African hand drums to Spanish flamenco on the marimba.

A performer, composer, clinician and teacher, Henzcel is an active musician with two acclaimed recordings.

He has appeared on CBC Radio numerous times as a soloist and chamber artist, and was the concerto soloist with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, West Coast Symphony, the Vancouver Philharmonic, and the Kwantlen University Wind Symphony and Chorus.

He performs regularly with the Vancouver Chinese Music Ensemble, and has performed with Winter Harp, Plastic Acid, and Symphony of the West.

“Our Family Intro to Music Night is always an extremely fun evening for the entire family,” said Hummel.

“We invite everyone to join us, meet our faculty, and enjoy Bruce’s not-to-be-missed concert.”

This event is the third in a series of free children’s concerts this year by the Langley Community Music School, with the fourth in the series taking place on Saturday, May 6.

Reservations are not required.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207th St., and for more information, please call 604-534-2848 or visit LangleyMusic.com.

