Full-day workshop for students concludes this year’s jazz fest

The Jazz & Arts Festival is giving B.C. high school and college musicians the chance to enhance their skills, industry knowledge, and relationships to the music industry during the 2021 festival going ahead in Fort Langley on the Labour Day long weekend.

All levels of jazz instrumentalists and vocalists are registering for the one-day jazz education workshop, which is being held in junction with the 2021 three-day jazz festival recently confirmed – after some of the COVID restrictions were lifted – to be happening Sept. 2 to 5 in the village.

RELATED – Re-opening plan presents open road for Langley Good Times Cruise-In

The workshop, being held at the Chief Sepass Theatre, will be held on the Sunday, Sept. 5 – the final day of the festival.

Registration is $75 and requires online. Spaces are limited, said Jodi Proznick, the workshop facilitator and a two time Juno-nominated bassist, composer, producer, and educator.

The 2021 jazz education workshop is a full day of personalized music mentoring and coaching from some of Western Canada’s top jazz musicians and educators, said Proznick.

The 2021 faculty includes Proznick (bass), Jesse Cahill (drums), Mike Rud (guitar), Miles Black (piano), Vince Mai (trumpet), James Danderfer (woodwinds) and Steve Maddock (vocals).

“The workshop gives young B.C. musicians the chance to play with pros and peers to boost their improv skills in a supportive, no-pressure environment,” said Proznick.

“It provides them with the opportunity to receive feedback, insights, and knowledge to level up their musicianship while forging relationships with A-list pros and other up and coming musicians.”

Students will start the day with a kick-off faculty performance, followed by master class breakouts by instrument, and a round table panel discussion on the artistic and business side of “life as a professional musician” during the lunch break.

The afternoon will focus on improvisation ensemble sessions and end with wrap up performances by each of the ensemble groups.

“One of the key mandates of the festival is to support youth artists so we are delighted to once again host a jazz education workshop,” said Dave Quinn, festival co-founder and artistic director.

“We have expanded this year’s workshop to a full day to give students more time to perform, be mentored, and learn from experienced jazz musicians, while networking with other young jazz musicians,” he added.

For more information, people can visit fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

RECENT: Fort Langley jazz festival changes date from July to September amid COVID concerns

Established in 2018, the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is a not-for-profit organization with a mandate is to enrich cultural life in the Fraser Valley by bringing emerging and established jazz acts and visual artists to Fort Langley. The year’s festival is typically held during the last weekend of July and draws thousands of residents and visitors to the streets of the community.

Odlum Brown has become the namesake sponsor of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is funded by other corporate and government supporters, including the federal and provincial governments, and corporate sponsors such as Odlum Brown Limited, ConWest Group of Companies, Kane Shannon Weiler LLP, and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (Port of Vancouver).

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyJazzmusic festivals

(Special to Langley Advance Times)