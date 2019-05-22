The Sojourners’ gospel style is coming to Bez ArtsHub.

Gospel musicians make soul sojourn to Langley

The Sojourners are appearing at Bez Arts Hub

The Sojourners are sojourning to Langley.

The award-winning gospel trio are back at Bez Arts Hub on Friday, May 24. The doors open at 7 p.m. for a pre-show social, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

The Sojourners are Marcus Mosely, Will Sanders, and Khari McClelland.

Group leader Mosely was born in Texas. He has called Vancouver home since just before Expo 86. He has sung all over the world, and has opened for such music legends as Bobby McFerrin and the Five Blind Boys of Alabama.

He is a BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Star Walk recipient.

Sanders grew up in Alexandria Louisiana, singing in church choirs and ensembles.

An award-winning performer, he has sung with a number of Vancouver-based gospel ensembles.

McClelland was born and raised on the streets of Detroit. He picked up his first instrument, the trumpet, at the age of nine, and sang throughout his early years. He came to Vancouver seven years ago, where he met The Sojourners at the Vancouver Folk Music Festival, and became a permanent member of the group.

The Sojourners are known for their powerful and authentic soul and gospel music.

 

