Great Gatsby themed gala to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley

The Big Deal Charity Gala is a night of entertainment, food, and prizes on Feb. 23.

Keenan and Matt were matched through the Big Brothers Langley program. Submitted photo

Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley (BBBSL) is hosting a brand new fundraiser next month, called the Big Deal Charity Gala, which aims to fundraise about $60,000 for the organization.

The new event is themed after the classic novel The Great Gatsby and promises a formal night filled with good food, entertainment, and great prizes, said Roslyn Henderson, Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley’s executive director.

“It’s a new fundraiser for our agency. It’s replacing the Bowl for Kids Sake event that we had been running for almost the last 30 years, so we’re excited to be trying something new,” she explained.

And after the Willowbrook Lanes bowling alley closed down last spring, BBBSL decided to replace their bowling fundraiser with a gala.

While the night follows a “tradition” gala feel, Henderson said the evening also consists of something a little different – a game show that is similar to the TV series Deal or No Deal.

Guests are able to enter raffle tickets for a chance to win mystery large prizes, and the winner of each prize has the option to either keep the prize without knowing what it is, or auction it off to the audience and receive 50 per cent of the proceeds.

Henderson expects prizes to range in value between $1,000-$3,000, and include themed packages, weekend getaways, and more.

To add to the excitement, Township Mayor Jack Froese and City Mayor Val van den Broek will play co-host to the game show.

The BBBSL currently has a wait list of about 30 ‘littles’ who are waiting to get matched with ‘bigs.’

Henderson said BBBSL is an important program for ‘littles’ because their ‘big’ helps encourage them to build resiliency, overcome adversities, and face issues they may have.

As for ‘bigs,” Henderson said the program is “a chance to be a kid again, and go out and enjoy simple activities, knowing they are helping someone and giving them confidence they need.”

Gala tickets are available at an early-bird price of $100 each, or a table of eight for $750 until Jan. 31. Great Gatsby-inspired costumes will be encouraged.

The gala is being held on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online. langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

For more information call 604-530-5055.