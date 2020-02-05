Her Brothers to stir up Langley music scene with immersive concert experience

Band of brothers are looking to revive Langley’s concert scene, and for a space

Brothers and bandmates Gabe (top), Josh (left), and Levi Penner have teamed up to play an ages 16+ concert Saturday, Feb. 8 at Fernridge Hall. (Her Brothers/Special to the Star)

Her Brothers, an Aldergrove-born band that in recent years has gained country-wide attention, is home to play an ages 16+ show Saturday, Feb. 8.

Since winning Langley Has Talent in 2015, Her Brothers has never left the music scene, creating albums, music videos, touring Canada, and playing concert after concert to a growing fan base.

Lead vocalist Gabe Penner said winning the talent competition was life-changing.

“It launched me into my marriage and friendship with my best friend… who, incidentally enough, I met the first day of auditions as she was one of the judges,” he explained.

Her Brothers is a trio of brothers – Josh, Levi, and Gabe Penner, who have rocked together since 2006 when each picked up an instrument and started to harmonize.

After releasing their debut album She in 2015, Her Brothers began touring extensively across B.C, becoming a fixture at WE Day events, and touring Alberta through a partnership with the organization Mighty Peace Youth for Change.

They’ve shared the stage with artists Colbie Caillat, Hedley, The Barenaked Ladies, Francesco Yates, and SonReal.

This Saturday, the brothers hope to forge a new opportunity – to both play for fans and stir up the Langley music scene.

Penner expressed that a lack of fully loaded concerts in town presented the once-teenage band with challenges when first trying to break into the music scene.

“Almost all of the concert venues are in downtown Vancouver” and lack accessibility for Langley teens interested in attending or trying out alternative music themselves, Penner said.

The venue Her Brothers rented for this Saturday’s showcase, was one of the cheapest they could find in Langley with a stage – a base price of $600 for the night.

“Because of the cost we’ve had to make tickets $15,” said Penner. “Ideally, we want them to be $5.”

Seeking new spaces

Penner remembers the days when out of a small church basement in Langley teenage musicians would experiment with light shows and other tricks at a make-do concert space.

Called “the Basement,” the space helped the Penners become the band they are today; one that constructs their own stage light setups and special effects for concerts.

“Playing live is our favourite. It’s where the songs take off and have a life of their own and a shared experience among all of us – audience and band,” Penner said.

“So we wanted to create that; something that is its own, with both audio and visuals. Something that changes everyone.

Her Brothers will perform alongside other Vancouver artists, including indie-pop band Glass Forest, known for atmospheric soundscapes and vocalist Una Mey. Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. at Fernridge Hall.

“When we play a show here. I think we really want a space that those of us bands in Langley could claim as our own,” Penner continued.

“Not necessarily a space built for us,” he said but something that could revive the local concert scene in Langley.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.ca.

– with files from Monique Tamminga